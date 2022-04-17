Weekly list of planning applications: Platform extensions at Dewsbury Station

D May: Erection of extension and alterations to connect two existing outbuildings to extend living accommodation. Meadow View, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0PA.

N Gholami: Alterations to first and second floors to form three self-contained flats and one bedsit, basement conversion to office, and erection of single-storey extension with terrace above. 120 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB.

M McCue: Alterations to convert one dwelling to two apartments, erection of rear ground floor and front first floor extensions. 111 Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LJ.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending April 10

D Wain: Erection of single storey rear extensions, decking and boundary wall. 20 Brookfield View, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ES.

J Wrigglesworth: Erection of agricultural building. Mug Mill Farm, Mug Mill Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0QE.

G Forte: Erection of first floor extension over existing garage and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation. 120 Priory Way, Mirfield, WF14 9EF.

Air Outdoor Media Ltd: Advertisement consent for the erection of 48-sheet digital advertisement board. Land at Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LY.

Oakland Glass Ltd: Erection of industrial building ancillary to existing industrial operations. Oakland Glass Ltd, Bretton Street Industrial Estate, Bretfield Court, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9BG.

Mr H Umar: Erection of underground detached garage with associated works. The Views, 11 High Meadows, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PH.

Highfield Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd: Discharge condition six (ecological design strategy) and nine (arboricultural method statement) on previous permission 2019/90263 for erection of five detached dwellings. Land adjacent to Headland House, 9 Headland Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8JS.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed Building Consent for works to Dewsbury Station including platform extensions and platform re-surfacing including tactile strips, extended canopies to both platforms and additional screening to the rear wall of platform two. New waiting shelter on platform two, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation. Alterations to existing disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system. Operational Railway Station, Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

S Ahmed: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extensions and extended parking to front. 9 Kingfisher Way, Dewsbury, WF12 7DN.