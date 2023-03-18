Kirklees Council, Parks and Open Spaces: Change of use of land and formation of skate park. Royds Park, Bradford Road, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton, BD19 5LL.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Installation of new data centre container to serve the hospital site. Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS.

Kirklees Council, Growth and Regeneration: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed highway improvements. Challenge Way/John Orsmby V C Way junction, Dewsbury, WF12 7QJ.

Youngsters enjoying the miniature railway in Royds Park, Cleckheaton. A skate park could soon be built in the park, if plans are approved

Kirklees Council, Homes and Neighbourhoods: Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension. 5 Littlemoor Road, Mirfield, WF14 9AL.

K Rowley: Erection of porch to side. 20 Lower Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HZ.

K Sullivan: Erection of single storey side extension and detached garage. Greenhill Farm, 210-214 Commonside, Batley, WF17 6EB.

S Heseltine: Erection of dog kennels (within the curtilage of a listed building). Savile Arms, 174 Hunsworth Lane, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DX.

Dewsbury and District Hospital

Naqshbandiyya Mujaddadiyya Aslamiyya Spiritual Community Centre: Erection of two storey extension and associated works. Naqshbandiyya Mujaddadiyya Aslamiyya Spiritual Community Centre, 130 North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AQ.

M Harrison: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 20 Fieldhead Crescent, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BP.

M Bolger: Erection of single storey rear and side extension. 3 Oxford Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4TU.

S Hartley: Erection of first floor extension. 11 Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0LP.

A Bennett: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension. 35 Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8AD.

I Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 256 Headfield Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9JN.

Raouf: Erection of two storey front and side extensions and erection of single and two storey rear extension with internal and external alterations. New Barn, 23A Strawberry Avenue, Liversedge, WF15 7NY.

D Pollock: Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2020/94338 for erection of one dwelling within a conservation area. Land adjacent to Pollard Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PR.

S Dingmar: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed front and rear dormers. 23 Clarke Street, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4LP.

M Shakeel: Erection of single storey front and side extensions, front and rear dormers and loft conversion with alterations. 36 Moorside End, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QN.

I Mamariat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 18 Ouzelwell Crescent, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9ET.

L Price: Erection of single storey rear extension. 10 Bridon Way, Marsh, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DG.

Dawatal Islam Soothill Trust: Formation of replacement roof. Dawatal Islam Mosque, West Acre Drive, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6PE.

R Girling: Change of use of land to domestic curtilage and erection of detached garage. 63 Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JQ.

Barratt Homes: Discharge conditions 19, 26, 28, 29, 35, 37 on previous permission 2019/93658 for erection of 122 dwellings, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Land at Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton.

Moonfleet Ltd: Discharge condition 18 (drainage) on previous permission 2019/91534 for erection of 13 dwellings and associated works. Land off Heathfield Lane, Birkenshaw, BD11 2HW.

J Rawlins: Erection of single storey rear extension. 4 Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RX.

