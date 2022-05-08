Weekly list of planning applications: New homes proposal in Cleckheaton

A Child: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 145A Dewsbury Road, Gomersal, BD19 4LL.
M Osman: Erection of security gate (within a Conservation Area). 11 Oates Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1BB.
V Lambert: Erection of hoarding sign. 7 Dewsbury Road, Gomersal, BD19 4AX.
D Fargie: Erection of detached garage. 23 Briar Close, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JH.
G Morley: Erection of single storey rear extension and first floor rear/side extension. 6 Clayborn View, Cleckheaton, BD19 5NP.
Mr and Mrs Rounding: Erection of two storey side and rear extension with associated external works. 36 Calder Close, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JG.
Sensecare Ltd: Erection of five dwellings. 10 Wesley Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3PU.
Saqib and Zehan Hussain: Erection of extensions and alterations to two dwellings. 172 and 174 Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.
Mr Mohammed Hajat: Erection of extensions and alterations to dwelling. 271A Healey Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8DE.
Ahmed Pandor: Erection of single storey rear ground floor and basement extensions. 23 Purlwell Hall Road, Batley, WF17 7NN.
D Lavery: Erection of single storey rear extension. 15 Dewsbury Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AX.
Dominic Byrne: Erection of two storey side and single storey rear extensions, demolition of existing garage and dropped kerb. 34 Ullswater Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7PR.
Mr Andy Rayner: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension and exterior alterations. 42 Woodlands Road, Gomersal, BD19 4SG.
Adam Hill: Erection of single storey rear extension and external alterations. 4 Cuniver Court, Hightown, WF15 8LR.
M Jamil: Erection of single and two storey extensions to rear, single storey extension to front and associated works. 110 Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HA.
H Rehman: Erection of extensions and alterations including roof terrace and detached garage. 253 Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HN.
B Spandler: Erection of single storey rear extension and ramped access. 71 Hazel Crescent, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QE.
M Patel: Erection of two semi-detached dwellings and one dwelling attached to 366 Lees Hall Road. 366, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9EW.
S and M Oakes: Conversion of single dwelling to two dwellings. 12 Edge Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0EJ.
T Jenkinson: Erection of single and two storey extensions, demolition of existing conservatory and associated works. 22 Kings Head Road, Mirfield, WF14
9SL.