Weekly list of planning applications: New entrance at The Arcade

Mr and Mrs P and C Chadwick: Erection of single storey extension and alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 152 Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HP.

T Raynor: Discharge of condition five (CMRA) on previous permission no. 2018/91715 for demolition of existing workshop buildings and erection of detached dwelling. Freckleton A, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0NX.

Aldi Foodstore: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Aldi Foodstore, Rishworth Centre, Railway Street, Dewsbury, WF12 8EQ.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications were received by Kirklees Council's planning department, week ending April 3

J Barnett: Erection of single storey side/rear extension. 44 Sycamore Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EE.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Installation of backup electrical generator. The Ridings Building, Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS.

Kirklees Council, Capital Development: Alterations to building including new entrance, installation of lift core and staircase and new internal openings and change of use for flexible uses falling within use class E a, c, d, g(i) (Listed Building) (within a Conservation Area). 18-20 Corporation Street/17 Foundry Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1QL.

O Bennett: Erection of two storey rear extension. 33 Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8AD.

A Rodgers: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side/rear extension. 46 Clarence Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 5HJ.

M Slater: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed decking. 185 Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0LT.

M H Hanif: Erection of pitched roof to replace existing flat roof. 120 Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4RP.

F Badat: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 2 Hayburn Gardens, Healey, Batley, WF17 7TN.

O Russell: Erection of two storey side and part front extensions and external alterations. 35 Parker Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9PA.

H3G (UK) Ltd: Installation of three antennae with ancillary development works, removal of the existing three antennae and all redundant equipment. St Mary’s Church, Spen Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4LS.

Islamic Research Institute of Great Britain: Erection of two storey rear extension, two storey side extension and works to side and rear entrances. Islamic Research Institute of Great Britain, Masjid E Hira, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9BX.