P Oldfield: Erection of equestrian building following demolition of stables. Meadowlands, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0PA.

P Robinson: Erection of a traditional well canopy (within a conservation area). Land adjacent to Bierley Marsh, East Bierley.

J Valente: Erection of detached dwelling with integral garage. 77 Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AP.

East Bierley Cricket Club has submitted plans to refurbish its tea room and changing rooms as well as building an extension

Gray: Alterations to conservatory and erection of two storey rear extension, erection of first floor dormer and conversion of the existing garage and outbuilding with internal and external alterations. 187 Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BZ.

G Stuart: Erection of two storey extension. 10 The Beeches, Birkenshaw, BD11 2NG.

S A Lunat: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension and single storey front extension. 29 Park Croft, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7SS.

Ice Blast: Change of use of storage building to dessert shop. Farida Fabrics, 1 Clarence Terrace, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JZ.

A Ismail: Change of use of two dwellings and two commercial units to form six flats with associated extensions and alterations. 145 Westgate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0EW.

Mr and Mrs Glover: Erection of two storey side extension, alterations to roof, inclusion of balcony to rear and associated external alterations. Wynfield, Granny Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8LA.

East Bierley Cricket Club: Erection of extensions and refurbishment of tea room and changing rooms, upgrade to existing terrace and new decking area to rear. East Bierley Cricket Club, South View Road, East Bierley, BD4 6PJ.

J Smith: Erection of extensions and alterations. 18 Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9SF.

Mr and Mrs Bradby: Erection of single and two storey rear extension with external and internal works. 39 Slipper Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0HE.

Haslam Homes Ltd: Erection of two business units and associated service yard. Land opposite Orchard Works, Spen Vale Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0NQ.

Watson: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer extension including external alterations following demolition of existing rear extension. 36 Littlethorpe Hill, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AZ.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd: Prior notification for proposed 5G telecoms installation of H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets. Bradford Road, Oakenshaw, BD12 7ES.

J Bean: Prior notification for erection of agricultural building. Lands Farm, Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4EU.

Brian Pearson: Work to trees within a conservation area. St Michael and All Angels Church, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JZ.

U Shamoon: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m. 101 Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9EG.