Weekly list of planning applications: New Aldi store in Mirfield and commercial unit at Redbrick Mills in Batley

Redbrick Yorkshire Ltd: Erection of commercial unit to infill the existing service yard. Redbrick Mills, 218 Bradford Road, Batley.

Gorji: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions with front porch. 2 Kensington Way, Gomersal.

N Good: Erection of single storey rear extension. 218 Raikes Lane, East Bierley.

Redbrick Mill, Batley

A Hamid: Erection of front dormer. 103 White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley.

J26 @ M62: Erection of two industrial units. Units 5 and 9, Brookside Works, Brick Street, Cleckheaton.

D Brown: Erection of two detached dwellings. Land adjacent to 124 Hartshead Lane, Hartshead.

H Asghar: Erection of front and rear dormers, hip to gable roof, raising of roof height and external alterations. 25 Cornmill Lane, Liversedge.

F Wadia: Erection of single and two storey extensions and front dormer. 16 Middle Road, Westtown, Dewsbury.

J O'Hara: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension with terrace above and associated external works. 11 Moorside Court, Moorside, Cleckheaton.

M Khan: Erection of front and rear dormers. 7 Squirrel Hall Drive, Dewsbury.

J Watson: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable conversion, erection of rear dormer and single storey rear extension. 46 Kingsley Crescent, Birkenshaw.

Kirklees Council, Growth and Regeneration: Listed building consent for erection of mandala artwork panels to the gable end (Listed building within a Conservation Area). 21 Bond Street, Dewsbury.

R Mahetar: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey rear extension (within a conservation area). Heaton Croft, 3 Timothy Lane, Upper Batley, Batley.

M W Nazir: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions (within a conservation area). 17 Grosvenor Road, Batley.

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd: Variation of condition 20 (hours) of previous permission 99/92630 for erection of an integrated waste management facility comprising a transfer loading station and a household waste recycling centre. Thornhill Road, Dewsbury.

I Wakefield: erection of single storey rear extension. 22 Balmfield Crescent, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Installation of replacement of boiler flues. Dr Reddys Ltd, Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

D Stones: Non material amendment to previous permission 2020/94078 for erection of single storey front, side and rear extensions and detached garage and associated works. 1A Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

M A Rashid: Discharge conditions 3 (access), 4 (traffic noise) on previous permission 2022/90600 for change of use of first floor from offices to flat. Clifton Properties, First Floor, 351, Bradford Road, Batley.

Calder Textiles Ltd: Discharge of condition 5 (bat report) of previous permission 2021/94181 for demolition of existing warehouse (B8 Use - 920sqm) and erection of two industrial units (B2 Use - 1109sqm). Dewsbury Mills, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury.

Aldi Stores Ltd: Discharge of conditions 4 and 5 (retaining walls) of previous reserved matters approval 2022/90890 for matters of layout, appearance, scale and landscaping pursuant to outline permission 2019/92221 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of class E retail unit, access, car parking, servicing, landscaping and associated works. Former Kenmore Caravans Ltd, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

EE (UK) Ltd and Hutchison UK Ltd: Prior notification for installation of telecommunications proposed 30m high Valmont climbable monopole on 6.6x6.6x1.4m deep concrete base with config 1 circular headframe for six antenna apertures at 310°/85°/160° & four 600Ø dishes, RRUs, BOBs and active routers to be fixed to headframe below antennas and associated ancillary works. Spen Valley Leisure Centre, Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/92681 for variation of conditions 2 (plans), 3 (CMP), 4 (LEDS), 8 (BEMP) 12 (drainage), 17 (AMS), 22 (phase II intrusive investigation), 23 (remediation) of previous permission 2022/91138 for demolition of existing training centre and occupational health buildings, erection of new headquarters including indoor training centre, extension of existing building to form new fire station, extension of car parking and associated landscaping and drainage. Oakroyd Hall, West Yorkshire Fire And Rescue Service Headquarters, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

Vistry Partnerships Ltd: Discharge of condition 29 (education facilities) of previous outline permission 2019/90527 for erection of up to 127 dwellings with details of access. Land at Blue Hills Farm, Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw.

Barratt Homes: Discharge of conditions 7 (cycle infrastructure improvements), 9 (street lighting), 10 (highway retaining structure), 15 (temporary waste arrangments), 19 (surface water drainage), 24 (noise), 25 (air quality), 26 (landscaping), 34 (biodiversity enhancement and management plan) and 35 (biodiversity gain plan) of previous permission 2019/92787 for erection of 260 dwellings with open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Land at Owl Lane, Chidswell, Dewsbury.