Weekly list of planning applications: Extension at McDonald's in Heckmondwike

McDonald's in Heckmondwike has applied for an extension to its premises

L Clough: Erection of single storey side extension. 78A Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5HH.

S Hussain: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions and new window to side. 120 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BB.

I Aswat: Erection of single and two storey side and rear extensions. 15 Lidgate Gardens, Lidgate Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 2BY.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J Howarth: Demolition of single storey side extension and erection of two storey side extension. 22 Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HB.

B Hill: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer extension. 9 Sycamore Way, Birstall, WF17 0EE.

A Blakey: Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2021/92116 for erection of a detached dwelling and single and two storey rear extension to existing dwelling. 23 Fall Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AP.

J Nicholson: Discharge condition 8 (materials) on previous permission 2021/91295 for reserved matters application persuant to outline permission 2019/91406 for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two detached dwellings with detached garage and associated works. 8 Grove Street, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7AP.

R Duffy: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 62 Knowl Road, Mirfield, WF14 8DL.

Ian Porter: Work to trees within a conservation area. 14 Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LE.

Dl Squire: Partial demolition of side extension and erection of single storey side and rear extension. 121 Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BZ.

M and N Abasi: Erection of single storey rear extension. 29 Orchard Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LS.

J Kulczycki: Erection of front and rear dormers. 19 York Road, Mirfield, WF14 9RR.

N Akujisalu: Erection of single storey rear extension. 6 East Street, Batley, WF17 5QY.

McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd: Erection of single storey extension, alterations to shop front and associated external alterations. McDonald’s Restaurant, 2 Northgate Centre, Northgate, Heckmondwike, WF16 9RL.

U Raja: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey and single storey extensions. 69 Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9AA.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed Building Consent for installation of four overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 3, 7, 11 and 15 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/27, Union Mill, Mill Lane/Grange Road, Batley.