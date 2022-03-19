Weekly list of planning applications: Extension at community centre

The applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending March 13

Ravensthorpe Community Centre: Erection of single storey side extension. Land opposite 24 Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AR.

P Duerden: Installation of replacement windows (within a Conservation Area). The Chapel, 640 Hunsworth Lane, East Bierley, BD4 6PY.

M Karolia: Erection of two storey side and single storey front extensions. 21 Maythorne Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DL.

S Newton and S Capewell: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation and alterations to parking facilities. Poplar Farm, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0PA.

G Bashir: Hip to gable enlargement, erection of two storey side/rear extension and rear dormer with external alterations. 2 Holyoake Avenue, Healey, Batley, WF17 7HB.

Mr and Mrs A Stevenson: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension, first floor side extension above porch and alterations. 30 Oxford Drive, Gomersal, BD19 4TU.

A Ahmed: Demolition of existing conservatory and single storey rear extension and erection of single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to office with external alterations. 120A Old Bank Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 7AJ.

M Ishaq: Erection of single storey rear extension. 23 Scout Hill Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3RE.

J Armitage: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two storey side extension. 447 Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge, WF15 6JD.

Connection Seating Ltd: Discharge industrial conditions 10 (noise management), 11 (audible warning), 12 (ventilation and extraction), 15 (air quality impact assessment), 27 (travel plan) on previous permission 2018/90802 for removal condition 31 (B8 floorspace) and variation of conditions 23 (residential) (road safety audits) and 30 (industrial) (road safety audits) on previous permission 2014/90688 for outline application for erection of commercial floorspace (B1c, B2, B8) including details of engineering operations to form serviced employment plots and full application for erection of 166 dwellings. Land at Slipper Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0DE.

A Themistocleous: Erection of two storey side extension and loft conversion. 2 Whitechapel Grove, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HL.

Tolent: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2019/92855 for erection of seven dwellings. Corfe Close/Windmill Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0JW.