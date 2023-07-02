Julius Bahn: Erection of detached garage. 113 Moor Lane, Gomersal.

G Hardwick: Erection of single storey side extension. 14A Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

D Riley: Removal and replacement of existing openings and proposed areas of render. 24 Brookfields Road, Wyke.

P Broadfield: Outline application for residential development. 14 Norristhorpe Lane, Norristhorpe, Liversedge.

Naz Design: Demolition of existing mosque and erection of mosque and education centre. Mohaddis E Azam Education Centre and Masjid E Madani, 225C Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Z&F Properties Ltd: Erection of single storey extension to form takeaway/dark kitchen. Unit 11 Batley Shopping Centre, Alfreds Way, Batley.

C Booth: Formation of dog field with shelter. Walton Cross Paddock, Windy Bank Lane, Hightown, Liversedge.

T Hussain: Raising of roof height to form first floor living accommodation, erection of dormers to front and rear, and erection of single storey front extension. 112 White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley.

A Bennett: Erection of first floor extension. 35 Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge.

J Croft: Erection of two storey side extension and new porch with associated alterations. 2 Enfield Drive, Carlinghow, Batley.

H Shah: Erection of detached garage and shed. 5 Jessop View, Staincliffe, Batley.

Riva Homes Ltd: Discharge conditions 5 (remediation strategy), 6 (remediation), 7 (validation report) on previous permission 2016/90646 for erection of four detached dwellings (within the curtilage of a listed building within a Conservation Area). Oldfield Nook, 171 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

K Hussain. Erection of single storey rear extension. 74 Bradbury Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Network Rail: Discharge conditions 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 16 of the deemed planning permission granted by the Department for Transport in relation to the Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown [Dewsbury]) Improvements Order 2022, stage 4 of the development. Railway line and associated land between Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury), within the order limits of the Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown [Dewsbury]) Improvements Order 2022.

Kirklees Council, Capital Development: Discharge conditions 22 (glazing to NE boundary), 27 (prevention of grease and oils into drainage system), 28 (external lighting/ illuminated signs) on previous permission 2021/92945 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of day care facility, centre of excellence and demonstration bungalow, formation of associated parking and landscaping, alterations to pedestrian access and formation of new pedestrian access to Knowl Park from Crowlees Road. Knowl Park House, Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

Keepmoat Homes: Non material amendment to previous reserved matters approval 2021/91731 (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for erection of 319 dwellings pursuant to previous permission 2020/94202 (Section 73) for variation conditions 1, 9, 19, 28 on previous outline permission 2018/94189 for residential development of up to 366 dwellings - amendments to plots 1 to 231 and 318. Land off Soothill Lane, Batley.

R Daji: Non material amendment to previous permission 2021/93693 for demolition of shed and garage and erection of single and two storey rear extension and installation of side and roof windows and external works. 58 Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley.

K Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 2 Slaithwaite Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Wardman: Erection of two storey rear extension, demolition of existing garage and erection of detached garage with store above and external works. 11B Kingsway, Birstall, Batley.

N Ahmed: Erection of single storey rear extension. 98 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Wool and Flock Ltd: Discharge conditions 10 (winch), 14 (level 3 archaeological building record), 16 (internal doors, windows, etc) on previous permission 2019/91120 for listed building consent for conversion and alterations to existing building to create 27 apartments. 23-25 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Network Rail: Prior approval for alterations to Dewsbury Railway Station (Listed building within a Conservation Area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

Interchange LLP 26: Discharge of condition 3 (materials) of previous reserved matters approval 2021/91932 (units 1 and 2) pursuant to outline permission 2016/92298 for re-development of former waste water treatment works following demolition of existing structures to provide employment uses (use classes B1(c), B2 and B8) relating to phase 4 - the construction of two industrial warehouse units with ancillary office accommodation (approximately 6021m2 and 4046m2) with parking and landscaping, including the discharge of condition 6 (bio-diversity enhancement management plan), condition 17 (site investigations), condition 19 (public rights of way), condition 29 (noise attenuation) and condition 31 (electric vehicle charging points). Former North Bierley Waste Water Treatment Works, Oakenshaw.