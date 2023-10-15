News you can trust since 1858
Weekly list of planning applications: Demolition of Birstall school and replacement with new two-storey building, plus Ponderosa proposal at former water treatment works

The following planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending Sunday, October 8.
By Dominic Brown
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre: Deemed application via enforcement appeal APP/Z4718/C/23/3330267 for material change of use to mixed use comprising: educational; public events use; keeping of animals and storage (including but not limited to containers, lorry backs, metal sheeting, metal beams, wooden pallets, cannisters, building materials, vehicles and plant/machinery); operational development consisting erection of 15 buildings; erection of fencing; formation of hard surfaces (car parking area); erection of bridge and engineering operations to create a pond to facilitate the mixed-use. Former Spenborough Wastewater Treatment Works, Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike.

D Field: Erection of first floor extension above existing garage and pitched roof to existing porch. 114 Priory Way, Mirfield.

A Zyarat: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations. 35 Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.

An artist's impression of what the new St Peter's C of E Junior, Infant and Early Years School, Birstall, will look like. Image: Wilson Mason/The Church of EnglandAn artist's impression of what the new St Peter's C of E Junior, Infant and Early Years School, Birstall, will look like. Image: Wilson Mason/The Church of England
Well Pharnacy: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Oakwood Pharmacy, 74 Blackburn Road, Birstall.

The Church of England (Diocese of Leeds): Discharge conditions 6 (phasing strategy), 7 (CEMP: biodiversity), 8 (CEMP: environmental), 9 (phase two contaminated land) and 10 (remediation strategy) on previous permission 2023/91092 for demolition of existing school and erection of new school; improvements to existing access and formation of internal access road and turning head; formation of car park, children's play areas and associated landscaping. St Peter’s CE VA Junior, Infant and Early Years School, Field Head Lane, Birstall.

M Atkins: Erection of four dwellings. Land at Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield.

S Ewart: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/92328 for erection of two storey side extension. 2 Cedar Way, Gomersal.

Ponderosa in HeckmondwikePonderosa in Heckmondwike
Knight: Demolition of existing two storey side extension and erection of replacement two storey side extension. 563 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

I Imran: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations. 2 Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

V Lishman-Peat: Erection of second storey side extension and porch. 15 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.

