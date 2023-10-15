Weekly list of planning applications: Demolition of Birstall school and replacement with new two-storey building, plus Ponderosa proposal at former water treatment works
Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre: Deemed application via enforcement appeal APP/Z4718/C/23/3330267 for material change of use to mixed use comprising: educational; public events use; keeping of animals and storage (including but not limited to containers, lorry backs, metal sheeting, metal beams, wooden pallets, cannisters, building materials, vehicles and plant/machinery); operational development consisting erection of 15 buildings; erection of fencing; formation of hard surfaces (car parking area); erection of bridge and engineering operations to create a pond to facilitate the mixed-use. Former Spenborough Wastewater Treatment Works, Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike.
D Field: Erection of first floor extension above existing garage and pitched roof to existing porch. 114 Priory Way, Mirfield.
A Zyarat: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations. 35 Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.
Well Pharnacy: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Oakwood Pharmacy, 74 Blackburn Road, Birstall.
The Church of England (Diocese of Leeds): Discharge conditions 6 (phasing strategy), 7 (CEMP: biodiversity), 8 (CEMP: environmental), 9 (phase two contaminated land) and 10 (remediation strategy) on previous permission 2023/91092 for demolition of existing school and erection of new school; improvements to existing access and formation of internal access road and turning head; formation of car park, children's play areas and associated landscaping. St Peter’s CE VA Junior, Infant and Early Years School, Field Head Lane, Birstall.
M Atkins: Erection of four dwellings. Land at Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield.
S Ewart: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/92328 for erection of two storey side extension. 2 Cedar Way, Gomersal.
Knight: Demolition of existing two storey side extension and erection of replacement two storey side extension. 563 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.
I Imran: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations. 2 Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
V Lishman-Peat: Erection of second storey side extension and porch. 15 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.