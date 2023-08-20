Weekly list of planning applications: Compound for TransPennine Route Upgrade in Dewsbury, plus new signs at Aldi in Mirfield
Richard Jeffery: Erection of detached open garage. Church Field Farm, Church Lane, Hartshead.
J Baker: Erection of two storey side extension and demolition of existing garage. 35 Latham Lane, Gomersal.
H Moosa: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 383 Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
Jan Capital Ltd: Listed building consent for partial demolition of farmhouse, erection of security hoardings and alterations. Thorn Bush Farm, Miry Lane, Hightown.
Aldi Foodstore: Advertisement consent for internally illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Aldi Foodstore, 119 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.
M Shakeel: Erection of single storey front and side extensions, front and rear dormers and loft conversion with alterations. 36 Moorside End, Dewsbury Moor.
S Medway: Erection of rear extension and alterations. 95 Highfield Chase, Dewsbury.
H Chaudhary: Erection of single storey extension to rear and dormer window to rear. Stoneleigh, 196 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.
Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Change of use of site from former industrial (class B1)/bus depot (sui generis) to construction compound for storage of equipment associated with the Trans-Pennine upgrade with specific reference to the Ravensthorpe area. Former DMR Commercials Ltd, 438 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.
Y Aziz: Erection of rear dormer extension and rear balcony, alterations to gable roof and erection of detached garage to form out-building. 63 Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.
RS Autos: Discharge conditions 4- 5 (site investigation), 10-13 (risk assessment) condition 14 (noise) on previous permission 2020/91865 for erection of vehicle repair garage and boundary fence/gates. 103 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor.
L Aveyard: Erection of additional storey to existing bungalow. 6 Gomersal Lane, Gomersal.
Ice Blast: Discharge condition 4 (phase I desk study report) on previous permission 2023/90552 for change of use of storage building to dessert/sweet shop including associated external alterations. 1 Clarence Terrace, Savile Town, Dewsbury.
Countryside Partnerships Yorkshire: Discharge of condition 12 (drainage within/near highway) of previous reserved matters approval 2022/91047 for a development of 91 dwellings pursuant to outline permission 2019/90527 for erection of up to 127 dwellings, with details of access. Land at Blue Hills Farm, Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw.
E M M Patel: Erection of single storey rear extension. 25 Tyndale Walk, White Lee, Batley.