Richard Jeffery: Erection of detached open garage. Church Field Farm, Church Lane, Hartshead.

J Baker: Erection of two storey side extension and demolition of existing garage. 35 Latham Lane, Gomersal.

H Moosa: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 383 Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,

The planning applications were received by Kirklees Council week ending Sunday, August 13

Jan Capital Ltd: Listed building consent for partial demolition of farmhouse, erection of security hoardings and alterations. Thorn Bush Farm, Miry Lane, Hightown.

Aldi Foodstore: Advertisement consent for internally illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Aldi Foodstore, 119 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

M Shakeel: Erection of single storey front and side extensions, front and rear dormers and loft conversion with alterations. 36 Moorside End, Dewsbury Moor.

S Medway: Erection of rear extension and alterations. 95 Highfield Chase, Dewsbury.

H Chaudhary: Erection of single storey extension to rear and dormer window to rear. Stoneleigh, 196 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Change of use of site from former industrial (class B1)/bus depot (sui generis) to construction compound for storage of equipment associated with the Trans-Pennine upgrade with specific reference to the Ravensthorpe area. Former DMR Commercials Ltd, 438 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.

Y Aziz: Erection of rear dormer extension and rear balcony, alterations to gable roof and erection of detached garage to form out-building. 63 Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

RS Autos: Discharge conditions 4- 5 (site investigation), 10-13 (risk assessment) condition 14 (noise) on previous permission 2020/91865 for erection of vehicle repair garage and boundary fence/gates. 103 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor.

L Aveyard: Erection of additional storey to existing bungalow. 6 Gomersal Lane, Gomersal.

Ice Blast: Discharge condition 4 (phase I desk study report) on previous permission 2023/90552 for change of use of storage building to dessert/sweet shop including associated external alterations. 1 Clarence Terrace, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Countryside Partnerships Yorkshire: Discharge of condition 12 (drainage within/near highway) of previous reserved matters approval 2022/91047 for a development of 91 dwellings pursuant to outline permission 2019/90527 for erection of up to 127 dwellings, with details of access. Land at Blue Hills Farm, Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw.