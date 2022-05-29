Weekly list of planning applications: apartments plan at former church

S Roome-Wilson: Demolition of existing garage and erection of detached garage with part basement. Land opposite 32 Vine Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3DN.
M Woods: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 24 Woodhall Drive, Healey, Batley, WF17 7TD.
Gilbert: Erection of outbuilding to store machinery and stable block with menage. Windy Bank Farm, Liley Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EE.
F Khan: Erection of extensions to rear. 90 Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DF.
John D’Abundo: Replace rear windows with bi-folding doors and installation of new front entrance with large windows. Luigi’s Ristorante, Bradford Road, Birstall, WF17 9NL.
I Hussain: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 7 Cliffe Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QP.
I Taj: Erection of two storey side extension. 17 Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9JW.
A Mansoor: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations to garage to extend liviing accommodation. 5 Savile Mews, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9BP.
Williams & Co: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2014/92595 for erection of four semi-detached dwellings. Former Whitcliffe Road School site, Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3NU.
A Smith: Certificate of lawfulness for existing single storey extension and outdoor cooking area. 619 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, BD11 2AU
Mr and Mrs Birkett: Erection of single storey rear extension. 10 Tailor Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6AT.
J Windle: Erection of single storey rear extension. 15 Foldings Grove, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6DQ.
K Wright: Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension. 4 Beech Grove, Mirfield, WF14 8AR.
D Priestley: Erection of single storey front extension. 1 York Grove, Mirfield, WF14 9RS.
F Ditta: Single storey rear extension. 16 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.
Fairway Travel UK Ltd: Advertisement consent for erection of 48-sheet digital advertisement board. 55 Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, WF13 4AS.
N Hussain: Erection of second floor extension. 5 Grosvenor Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PR.
H Kholwadia: Erection of single storey rear extension. 28 Gregory Street, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6NH.
P Maud: Discharge conditions 3 (hard and soft landscaping), 4 (visibility splays), 5 (vehicle parking areas), 6 (ventilation scheme) on previous permission 2018/92315 for change of use of former church to four apartments and associated alterations (Listed Building). St Barnabas Church, Church Street, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HR.