Weekly list of planning applications: apartments plan at former church

S Roome-Wilson: Demolition of existing garage and erection of detached garage with part basement. Land opposite 32 Vine Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3DN.

M Woods: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 24 Woodhall Drive, Healey, Batley, WF17 7TD.

Gilbert: Erection of outbuilding to store machinery and stable block with menage. Windy Bank Farm, Liley Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EE.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications were received, week ending May 22

F Khan: Erection of extensions to rear. 90 Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DF.

John D’Abundo: Replace rear windows with bi-folding doors and installation of new front entrance with large windows. Luigi’s Ristorante, Bradford Road, Birstall, WF17 9NL.

I Hussain: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 7 Cliffe Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QP.

I Taj: Erection of two storey side extension. 17 Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9JW.

A Mansoor: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations to garage to extend liviing accommodation. 5 Savile Mews, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9BP.

Williams & Co: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2014/92595 for erection of four semi-detached dwellings. Former Whitcliffe Road School site, Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3NU.

A Smith: Certificate of lawfulness for existing single storey extension and outdoor cooking area. 619 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, BD11 2AU

Mr and Mrs Birkett: Erection of single storey rear extension. 10 Tailor Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6AT.

J Windle: Erection of single storey rear extension. 15 Foldings Grove, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6DQ.

K Wright: Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension. 4 Beech Grove, Mirfield, WF14 8AR.

D Priestley: Erection of single storey front extension. 1 York Grove, Mirfield, WF14 9RS.

F Ditta: Single storey rear extension. 16 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH.

Fairway Travel UK Ltd: Advertisement consent for erection of 48-sheet digital advertisement board. 55 Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, WF13 4AS.

N Hussain: Erection of second floor extension. 5 Grosvenor Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PR.

H Kholwadia: Erection of single storey rear extension. 28 Gregory Street, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6NH.