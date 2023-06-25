A English: Installation of replacement windows. West End Hotel, 1 West Street, Gomersal.

Mr and Mrs Chatwood: Erection of single storey side and rear extension and external alterations following demolition of existing garage. 442 Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

I Sacha: Erection of extensions. 36 Purlwell Crescent, Batley.

Kirklees Schools Services Ltd has applied for planning permission to erect 2.4 metre high security mesh fencing at Carlinghow Princess Royal J and I School, Ealand Road, Batley

M Rasheed: Removal of conditions 5 (appointment only basis), 6 (re-sale) on previous permission 2021/93983 for change of use from garage to shop. 775 Bradford Road, Batley.

Hopton Estates Ltd: Listed building consent for internal and external repairs and maintenance. Liley Hall Farm, 3 Liley Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EG.

A Aswat: Erection of extension with associated alterations. 28 Caldermill Way, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Wright: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension. 27 Malthouse Court, Millbridge, Liversedge.

M Rushworth: Erection of new roof. 27 Wesley Street, Cleckheaton.

C Tigere: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of detached domestic building. Field House Bungalow, Sherwood Avenue, Gomersal.

Simpson: Erection of additional storey to existing dwelling and new garage to the front with landscaping works and associated alterations. 16 Judy Haigh Lane, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury.

J Rawlins: Erection of single storey rear extension and hip to gable roof, rear dormer with associated internal and external works. 4 Latham Lane, Gomersal.

M Ferreira: Erection of single storey side and rear extension. 97 Greenside Estate, Mirfield.

N Majeed: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed gable and dormer windows to existing dwelling. 62 North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Riva Homes Ltd: Discharge condition 11 (validation report) on previous permission 2019/90264 for erection of 22 dwellings. Land west of Oxford Road, Gomersal.

Z Ahmed: Non material amendment to previous permission 2021/93438 for erection of extensions, dormer windows to front and rear, rear balcony and the formation of a driveway with a dropped kerb to the front. 94 White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley.

R Baig: Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, internal and external alterations. 6 Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike.

Y Saloo: Erection of single storey rear extension. 59 Clerk Green Street, Batley.

W McNicholas: Non material amendment to previous permission 2023/90836 for erection of single storey front extension, single storey side extension, hip to gable enlargement and rear dormer. 132 Church Lane, Gomersal.

P McGuigan: Discharge conditions 6 (electic charging points), 11 (hedges), 13 (footpath), 15 (car park visibility) on previous permission 2022/92359 for erection of one dwelling. Land adjacent to 219 Raikes Lane, Birstall.