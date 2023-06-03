Weekly list of Kirklees planning applications: Proposal for visitor attraction with cafe and shop in Liversedge, plus new roof for Aldi store in Batley
B Wood: Erection of front and side extensions. 4 Lark Hill Close, Moorside, Cleckheaton.
G Dixon: Erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and front porch. 1 Ridgeway Drive, Birstall.
Yorkshire Rubber Linings Ltd: Erection of extension to existing industrial building. Units 2, 3 and 5, Spenborough Industrial Estate, Liversedge.
R Hargreaves: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey side extension. 46A Smithies Moor Lane, Birstall.
G Smith: Erection of single storey front extension. 2 Spen Vale Street, Heckmondwike.
L Price: Alterations to existing garage and conservatory and creation of parking space. 10 Bridon Way, Marsh, Cleckheaton.
S Patel: Alterations to convert shop and two flats to six flats. 17 Market Street, Heckmondwike.
A Hussain: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 10 Mavis Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.
Jan Capital Ltd: Erection of extensions and alterations to farm house, outbuildings and barn/stable to form visitor attraction with cafe, shop and class rooms (Listed Building). Thorn Bush Farm, Miry Lane, Hightown, Liversedge.
Z Patel: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 5 York Grove, Upper Batley, Batley.
C Brotherton: Variation of condition 2 on previous permission 2021/93765 demolition of existing buildings and erection of dwelling. Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury.
S Hepworth: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 268 Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.
Clear Channel: Advertisement Consent for erection of single illuminated 48 sheet digital poster display. Gable at 25-31 Westgate, Heckmondwike.
R Ur-Rehman: Erection of single and two storey side and rear extension. 28 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
N Beaumont: Variation condition 1 (use end date) on previous permission 2022/93918 for change of use from garden building to private day nursery and formation of vehicular access. 35 Moat Hill, Birstall.
Carlinghow Motorcare: Discharge of conditions 5 (noise report), 8 (Phase I Report), 9 (Phase II Report) and 10 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2022/93360 for demolition of existing garage and erection of MOT bay/service bay/storage area (within a Conservation Area). Wilton Mills, 586 Bradford Road, Batley.
Aldi Stores Ltd: Re-roofing of existing food store. Aldi, Branch Road, Batley.
I M Badat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 3 Hazel Grove, Staincliffe, Batley.
Kirklees Council, Education, Places and Access: Discharge condition 3 (site access) on previous permission 2022/91761 for erection of single storey nursery block. Headlands CE VC Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Headlands Road, Liversedge.
M Tuheed: Erection of single storey rear extension. 40 Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.
S Iqbal: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/92564 for erection of extensions and detached garage. The Dormer, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike.
P Heyhoe: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/93682 for demolition of existing garage, erection of two storey side extension, pitched roof to existing house and alterations to facade. 39 Latham Lane, Gomersal.
A Daud: Erection of single storey rear extension. 21 Slaithwaite Close, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Brotherton. Discharge conditions 3 and 4 on previous permission 2021/93765 (APP/Z4718/W/22/3292554) for demolition of existing buildings and erection of dwelling. Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury.
M G Nawaz: Erection of single storey rear extension. 65 Ravenshouse Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.