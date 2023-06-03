News you can trust since 1858
Weekly list of Kirklees planning applications: Proposal for visitor attraction with cafe and shop in Liversedge, plus new roof for Aldi store in Batley

The following applications were received by Kirklees Council’s planning department in the week ending Sunday, May 28.
By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

B Wood: Erection of front and side extensions. 4 Lark Hill Close, Moorside, Cleckheaton.

G Dixon: Erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and front porch. 1 Ridgeway Drive, Birstall.

Yorkshire Rubber Linings Ltd: Erection of extension to existing industrial building. Units 2, 3 and 5, Spenborough Industrial Estate, Liversedge.

Aldi on Branch Road in BatleyAldi on Branch Road in Batley
R Hargreaves: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey side extension. 46A Smithies Moor Lane, Birstall.

G Smith: Erection of single storey front extension. 2 Spen Vale Street, Heckmondwike.

L Price: Alterations to existing garage and conservatory and creation of parking space. 10 Bridon Way, Marsh, Cleckheaton.

S Patel: Alterations to convert shop and two flats to six flats. 17 Market Street, Heckmondwike.

A Hussain: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 10 Mavis Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

Jan Capital Ltd: Erection of extensions and alterations to farm house, outbuildings and barn/stable to form visitor attraction with cafe, shop and class rooms (Listed Building). Thorn Bush Farm, Miry Lane, Hightown, Liversedge.

Z Patel: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 5 York Grove, Upper Batley, Batley.

C Brotherton: Variation of condition 2 on previous permission 2021/93765 demolition of existing buildings and erection of dwelling. Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury.

S Hepworth: Erection of extension and associated alterations. 268 Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

Clear Channel: Advertisement Consent for erection of single illuminated 48 sheet digital poster display. Gable at 25-31 Westgate, Heckmondwike.

R Ur-Rehman: Erection of single and two storey side and rear extension. 28 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

N Beaumont: Variation condition 1 (use end date) on previous permission 2022/93918 for change of use from garden building to private day nursery and formation of vehicular access. 35 Moat Hill, Birstall.

Carlinghow Motorcare: Discharge of conditions 5 (noise report), 8 (Phase I Report), 9 (Phase II Report) and 10 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2022/93360 for demolition of existing garage and erection of MOT bay/service bay/storage area (within a Conservation Area). Wilton Mills, 586 Bradford Road, Batley.

Aldi Stores Ltd: Re-roofing of existing food store. Aldi, Branch Road, Batley.

I M Badat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 3 Hazel Grove, Staincliffe, Batley.

Kirklees Council, Education, Places and Access: Discharge condition 3 (site access) on previous permission 2022/91761 for erection of single storey nursery block. Headlands CE VC Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Headlands Road, Liversedge.

M Tuheed: Erection of single storey rear extension. 40 Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

S Iqbal: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/92564 for erection of extensions and detached garage. The Dormer, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike.

P Heyhoe: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/93682 for demolition of existing garage, erection of two storey side extension, pitched roof to existing house and alterations to facade. 39 Latham Lane, Gomersal.

A Daud: Erection of single storey rear extension. 21 Slaithwaite Close, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Brotherton. Discharge conditions 3 and 4 on previous permission 2021/93765 (APP/Z4718/W/22/3292554) for demolition of existing buildings and erection of dwelling. Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury.

M G Nawaz: Erection of single storey rear extension. 65 Ravenshouse Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

