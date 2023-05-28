Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Erection of single storey building with roof top plant area to provide outpatient theatres, treatment rooms and consultant rooms with link to Boothroyd building, including demolition and remodelling of existing ramp and associated landscaping and drainage. Dewsbury & District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

I Patel: Erection of part double, part single storey rear extension with accommodation in roof space and external alterations. 57 Carr Side Crescent, Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Mayat: Erection of two storey outbuilding with front dormer to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. 11 Lodge Farm Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Dewsbury and District Hospital

T Simpkin: Erection of sun room and detached garage including external alterations following demolition of existing conservatory. 7 Church Meadows, Birstall, Batley.

R Corion: Erection of single story front extension. 28 Uplands Drive, Mirfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L Tolikas: Erection of single storey extension. 18 Clayborn View, Cleckheaton.

H Proud: Erection of single storey side and rear extension. 175 Quaker Lane, Cleckheaton.

Mr Yazdani: Erection of single storey front extension. 31 Upper Batley Lane, Batley.

AF100 Ltd: Temporary change of use of storage/car park site to facilitate catering trailer and associated waste storage. Storage Yard/Car Park, Cannon Way, Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Dykes: Certificate of lawfulness for existing garden room. 12 Cowdry Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Broadhead: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory, and erection of single storey side and rear extensions with external alterations. 2 Leith Court, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

R Fontaine: Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of replacement single storey rear extension. 207 Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

S Myers: Erection of single storey rear extension. 10 Hall Drive, Norristhorpe, Liversedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Murray: Erection of two detached dwellings. Land adjacent to 13 Queen Street, Mirfield.

V Lishman-Peat: Erection of second storey side extension and porch. 15 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.

M Dadu: Erection of single storey rear extension. 64 South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

M Proctor: Non material amendment to previous permission 2022/90937 for erection of single storey rear extension and side dormer extension. 48 Woodburn Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Brooke Builders: Discharge condition 6 (drainage) on previous permission 2021/90581 for demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two dwellings. 230 Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge.