Weekly list of Kirklees planning applications: Dog exercise park in Batley and new 40-bed care home in Dewsbury

R Claughton: Garage conversion and associated alterations. 27 Richmond Park Avenue, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Take the Lead Dog Park: Used of land for dog exercise park and installation of portable building. Land adjacent to 23 Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, Batley.

M Atique: Erection of single and two storey rear and single storey front extensions. 64 Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

These planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending October 1

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for demolition of agricultural barn. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal.

Thomas Owen Care: Erection of 40 bed care home and 12 supported living units with associated car park and service access. Land adjacent to 36 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Care Management Solutions Ltd: Change of use from dwelling (C3) to provision of residential accommodation and care to people in need of care (C2). 6 Orchard Croft, Staincliffe, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for change of use from agricultural building to one dwelling. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal.

S Bi: Erection of two storey side extension. 90 The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

J Sinclair: Erection of two storey extension and porch with associated alterations. 17 Shillbank Lane, Mirfield.

N Ali: Erection of two storey rear extension. 24 Myrtle Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

S Ahmed: Change of use from class E (sale of food/drink predominantly on site) to sui generis (sale of food/drink predominantly take-away) and installation of extraction fan to rear wall. 9 Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

MP Town Planning: Erection of one detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 52 Ingham Road, Thornhill Leeds, Dewsbury.

S Willans: Erection of boundary fence. 47 King's Drive, Birstall.

P Senior: Erection of dormer extension. 131 South Parade, Cleckheaton.

K Tindle: Erection of first floor extension to side with balcony. 9 Lark Hill, Batley.

M Proctor: Erection of single storey rear extension and dormer extension to side. 48 Woodburn Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

L Broadbent: Erection of detached dwelling. Land opposite 11 Park View, Cleckheaton.

A Patel: Erection of front and rear extensions and alterations to front parking area. 8 High Meadows, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury.

A Hedayat: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions and rear outbuilding with front dormer and associated alterations. 20, Hobart Road, Dewsbury.

Pyrah Construction Ltd: Non material amendment to previous permission 2020/93829 for erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 9 Old Bank Road, Mirfield.

M Howard: Change of use of former brew house into shop units/office. The Brew House, 589 Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs J Scott: Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) and 3 (materials) on previous permission 2022/93955 for raising of roof height to create first floor living accommodation and erection of front, side and rear extensions and alterations (and widening of dropped kerb). 5 Ennerdale Road, Dewsbury.

Mr Mahmood: Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of one detached dwelling (within a Conservation Area). 8 Heaton Road, Upper Batley, Batley.

Joint Heritage Investment Ltd: Discharge condition 11 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2022/92335 for erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 9 Nettleton Road, Mirfield.

Orion Homes Ltd: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission no. 2020/92802 for erection of 10 dwellings with associated infrastructure. Land at Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw.

N Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 40 Laurel Grove, Batley.