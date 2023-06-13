Mr and Mrs Oates: Erection of single storey side extension and re-site of existing garage. 2 Hollins Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Mirfield Team Parish Pantomime: Erection of storage unit. St Mary’s Community Centre, Church Lane, Mirfield.

S Osbourne: Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer. 2 Trenton Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers Cricket Club. Photo: Google

I Patel: Erection of single storey front extension and extension to rear with basement room and covered parking area with terrace above. 12 Cross Park Street, Batley.

Y Ali: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement double storey side and single storey rear extensions including front entrance porch and associated alterations. 22 Burgh Mill Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Pizza Express: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated signs. Unit M, Junction 27 Retail Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley.

M Lockwood: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension and detached garden room. 49 Church Road, Roberttown, Liversedge.

J Chen: Erection of extension and alterations to existing garage create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 65 Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

A Azam: Erection of extensions and alterations. 14 Thornhill Park Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

J Lumb: Erection of two storey side extension and solid roof to conservatory. 11 Blacup Moor View, Cleckheaton.

A Asmal: Erection of single storey rear extension. 22 Caldermill Way, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

A I Shamsi: Erection of extensions to rear and associated alterations. 15 South View, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Z Ali: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions, dormer window to front and porch to front. 25 Fountain Street, Heckmondwike.

P Morris: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed for erection of rear dormers. Clover House, 448 Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

D Moretti: Listed building consent for repairs to roof, doors and windows and repointing, rebuild the chimney to match period photographs. 2-4 South Bank Road, Carlinghow, Batley.

Betta LED: Advertisement consent for installation of double sided static LED signage. Sliderobes, Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley.

Alight Media: Advertisement consent for erection of pair of LED illuminated 48-sheet advertisement displays. Land at Webster Hill, Dewsbury.

I Munshi: Demolition of two existing outbuildings and erection of new replacement two storey outbuilding. 16 Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs A Hardill: Erection of single storey side extension (within a Conservation Area). 94 Upper Lane, Gomersal.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers Cricket Club: Demolition of outbuilding and siting of static caravan. Mirfield Parish Cricket Club, Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield.

M M Ramazan: Erection of single storey rear extension. 351 Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

A Tahir: Erection of single storey rear extension. 139 Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike.

Danny Lee: Erection of two storey side and single storey rear extensions. 3 Matterdale Close, Dewsbury.

A Ali: Erection of single storey rear extension. 14 Malvern Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Interchange LLP 26: Discharge condition 25 (SW maintenance and management) on previous permission 2016/92298 for outline application for re-development of former waste water treatment works following demolition of existing structures to provide employment uses (use classes B1(c), B2 and B8). Former North Bierley Waste Water Treatment Works, Oakenshaw.