Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), which runs Kirklees' leisure centres, temporarily closed Batley Baths, Colne Valley Pool and Deighton Sports Arena in December last year amid mounting financial pressures.

Now the council has revealed in its 2023/24 annual budget that it is offering to bail out the privatised leisure services with a rescue package worth £6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, KAL is only full re-opening Colne Valley Pool and permanent closure remains on the cards for Batley Baths and Deighton Sports Arena.

Batley Baths

The union says the local authority is failing to take responsibility of the situation by throwing millions of pounds at a public service without taking control of how it is run.

UNISON regional organiser Robin Symonds said: "The KAL board in its own financial reports last March identified that leisure services were at risk due to increasing energy costs and inflation, yet seemingly did nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And this isn't the first time that Kirklees Council has provided KAL with a bailout worth millions of pounds.

"The council's privatisation of leisure services has failed.

"Now is the right time for councillors to take back control of leisure services in Kirklees. They should bring the whole service back into public ownership and run them as proper public services.

"If the council took responsibility for the situation, it could save Batley Baths and Deighton Sports Arena."

Advertisement Hide Ad