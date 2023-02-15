Trade union claims Batley Baths could be saved from permanent closure if Kirklees Council 'takes back control' of leisure services in the district
Trade union UNISON is calling on Kirklees Council to bring leisure services back into public ownership following the news that Batley Baths, as well as Deighton Sports Arena, are facing permanent closure.
Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), which runs Kirklees' leisure centres, temporarily closed Batley Baths, Colne Valley Pool and Deighton Sports Arena in December last year amid mounting financial pressures.
Now the council has revealed in its 2023/24 annual budget that it is offering to bail out the privatised leisure services with a rescue package worth £6m.
Despite this, KAL is only full re-opening Colne Valley Pool and permanent closure remains on the cards for Batley Baths and Deighton Sports Arena.
The union says the local authority is failing to take responsibility of the situation by throwing millions of pounds at a public service without taking control of how it is run.
UNISON regional organiser Robin Symonds said: "The KAL board in its own financial reports last March identified that leisure services were at risk due to increasing energy costs and inflation, yet seemingly did nothing.
“And this isn't the first time that Kirklees Council has provided KAL with a bailout worth millions of pounds.
"The council's privatisation of leisure services has failed.
"Now is the right time for councillors to take back control of leisure services in Kirklees. They should bring the whole service back into public ownership and run them as proper public services.
"If the council took responsibility for the situation, it could save Batley Baths and Deighton Sports Arena."