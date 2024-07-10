Town board launches 'Our Future Dewsbury' campaign to seek views on how £20million of government funding should be spent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to share their thoughts on how £20million of investment from the government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns fund should be spent, through Dewsbury Town Board’s “Our Future Dewsbury” campaign.

Dewsbury is one of 75 UK towns eligible for the investment to support regeneration projects from funding allocated by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

To access the funding, a ten-vision and three-year investment plan need to be submitted to the government before August 1.

Dewsbury Town Board, which was set up in 2019 by Kirklees Council to help deliver a Town Investment Plan to access up to £25m from the government’s £3.6billion Town Fund, will oversee the development and delivery of the long-term plan to ensure that it reflects the needs of the local community.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Cathy Scott, is encouraging the people of Dewsbury to get involved and share their views on how the money should be spent

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Dewsbury Town Board, said: “Ensuring that local people are central in the development of the long-term plan and delivery of the Dewsbury Blueprint has always been a key priority for the town board.

“We’d like to encourage people from all walks of life in Dewsbury to join us in building a better future for our town.”

The plan will be shaped by the community and build on the work of the council and town board through the Dewsbury Blueprint – which has included securing funding for the regeneration of Dewsbury Arcade and the upcoming market and town park scheme.

A spokesperson said it will contribute to the long-term goals of increasing activity, making the town more attractive and improving accessibility. It will be developed by gathering feedback from the community on a range of possible interventions around the themes of safety and security, high street regeneration and transport and connectivity.

An artist's impression of plans for the redevelopment of Dewsbury Market

Dewsbury is set to benefit from £200m of investment by 2030. The £20m funding from the Long-Term Plan is the latest endorsement in Dewsbury, which the spokesperson said will help the town meet its ambitious growth goals.

Coun Cathy Scott, Leader of Kirklees Council, says: “We’re in the middle of a huge period of regeneration for this beautiful town, and ‘Our Future Dewsbury’ is about what comes next in that pipeline.

“This engagement is being run through the Dewsbury Town Board, who play a crucial part in making sure the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre brings the greatest possible value for everyone.

“We originally created the town board to help inform our investment in Dewsbury, and as the government have announced further funding for the town through their Long-Term Plan the board has continued to evolve and bring more value, acting independently of the council but still firmly in the best interests of Dewsbury.

“This new funding means Dewsbury should receive an additional £2million every year for the next ten years, totalling £20million more investment on top of the £25million Dewsbury Blueprint.

“We want the people of Dewsbury – those who live and work here, and those who frequently spend time in the town centre – to tell us how, together with the town board, we can continue to make a difference.”

Residents, workers, and businesses in Dewsbury can get involved by visiting www.dewsburytownboard.co.uk/get-involved.

Feedback can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by post to: FREEPOST DTB KC.

The closing date for responses is midnight on Sunday, July 21.

A series of events will also be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 10, 9.30am – 4pm – Dewsbury Market.

Wednesday, July 10, 4.30pm – 6.30pm – West Riding Beerhouse.

Friday, July 12, 1.30pm – 3.30pm – Masjid Noor & Education Centre.