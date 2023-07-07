'This is music to my ears': Dewsbury councillor welcomes new policy to curb alcohol-related offences in the town centre

At Tuesday’s (July 4) meeting of Kirklees Council’s environment and climate change scrutiny panel, the proposal to introduce a cumulative impact assessment (CIA) policy was discussed.

A CIA assesses the potential impact of a concentrated number of licensed premises within a specific area and the effect this has on licensing objectives like crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of children from harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the policy be approved, future applicants will have to demonstrate that they will not add to the cumulative impact within the relevant area before a licence is granted.

A new policy to curb alcohol-related offences in Dewsbury town centre is being considered by Kirklees Council

However, to implement the policy, evidence is needed, so the council has been working with Public Health, which in turn has been working with West Yorkshire Police to gather data on general and alcohol-related crime statistics.

Russell Williams, operational manager within the council’s Public Protection Service, told the meeting that there is “sufficient evidence” to support a period of consultation on the proposed CIA.

In the case of Kirklees, it is suggested that the CIA will only be applied to off-licences, with concern around the growing number of such establishments, specifically mini-marts, that are opening in the town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four or five are said to be operational in Dewsbury, with a further four in Huddersfield, with the council receiving applications on a regular basis for similar businesses.

Partners including Kirklees Taxi Licensing, the Vehicle Driver Standards Association, Hope for Justice, Kirklees Council housing compliance officers and the CHART drugs and alcohol charity all took part in a week of action with West Yorkshire Police to tackle issues including street drinking in Dewsbury town centre last summer

Chairwoman of the panel, Coun Jackie Ramsey (Labour, Dewsbury South) welcomed the proposals and said: “This is music to my ears that we’re starting to look at something like this.

"As we get better at it, perhaps as an organisation, we could start looking at things like all the fast food chains, all the vape stores, all those kind of things that we know that are really bad for public health, but we seem to have a plethora of them in some areas, for instance, the Ravensthorpe strip.”

She added: “Bearing in mind I am a Dewsbury councillor, I know how unsafe it feels as a woman to walk across the town centre at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know I’m told that I don’t need to worry, but it isn’t a great feeling, I can assure you.

“Just to support the need for this, we’ve had some big events in Dewsbury.

"We had the Woven launch – unfortunately, we got street drinking during that.

"We’ve had the Christmas lights turn on every year and unfortunately, we’ve got street drinking taking place there, and that’s when the police and the council officers are out and about and people are asked to move on.

"On a Wednesday or a Saturday, it’s different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal will go to the licensing committee on July 19, with a 12-week period of consultation to take place until late September. The process will conclude with a final report being heard by the full council next January.

Due to the length of the process and the issues being experienced now, other measures are being explored to tackle the alcohol-related problems in the town centre.