Kirklees Council is inviting local residents to take part in workshops, discussions, and activities at Batley Library this autumn to help develop a new Cultural Strategy for the borough.

The community engagement project – the Culture Lab – will take place as sessions at Batley Library on September 27 and October 1, 10, and 19 between 10am and 4pm and can be registered for here.

The council is providing the project to encourage residents to take part in a range of interactive discussions, artistic and creative workshops and activities, or to share their experiences and ideas to help develop a new Cultural Strategy.

Kirklees Council says the new strategy will aim to “nurture local talent, promote tourism, and support creative industries” and “place communities at the heart of cultural development in the district, providing support to co-create cultural initiatives that reflect the identities and aspiration of the people that live here.”

Batley Library will host a series of free-to-attend sessions in September and October as part of a new community engagement project 'the Culture Lab' organised by Kirklees Council.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Culture said: “The Culture Lab is an exciting opportunity for everyone in Kirklees to have a direct impact on our new Cultural Strategy. Sessions have been designed to ensure valuable insights are gathered, helping to shape its evolution.

“We are keen to hear from local people about what matters most to them from a cultural perspective. By participating in the labs, residents can express their thoughts on the cultural offer in their area, using the opportunity to contribute directly to the co-creation of Kirklees' cultural identity and influence future projects in their towns and villages.

“The council recognises the power culture has in bringing communities together and the importance the strategy will play in the economic and social development of the district, and the positive impacts it will have on wellbeing, learning, and skills development for the future.”

Along with the Heritage and Tourism strategies, the Cultural Strategy is part of a trio of interrelated strategies which Kirklees Council says will work together to “transform the district for the future”. More information about the Cultural Strategy can be found here, and more information about the Heritage Strategy can be found here.