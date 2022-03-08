The criteria you must meet to be eligible for £150 council tax rebate

Council tax payers in Kirklees will need to meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for the £150 rebate

If eligible Kirklees residents pay their council tax by direct debit, they will automatically receive the £150 after Friday, April 1. However, if they do not pay their council tax by direct debit, they will be required to submit an application for the rebate.

In order to be eligible, a council tax-payer and their household must meet certain criteria.

Only the person liable to pay the council tax will receive the rebate, and only on a property which is their sole or main residence.

The property must be between council tax bands A to D, and must be a chargeable dwelling unless in an exemption class.

The exemption classes cover properties which are occupied solely by students, under-18s or severely mentally impaired persons, or properties which are annexes occupied by a dependent relative.

Wherever possible, Kirklees Council will use council tax billing information to identify households across Kirklees which may be eligible.

The households identified will then either automatically receive the rebate (if they pay council tax by direct debit) or be invited to make an application.

The simplest way to assure a quick and straightforward payment is to sign up to pay council tax by direct debit.

As soon as one payment has been made by direct debit, the account can automatically be credited with the £150 rebate if the account holder and their home are eligible.

Alternatively, applications will open in early April 2022. Separate applications will be processed as quickly as possible, but are likely to incur some delays due to several factors, including assurance processes and the volume of applications expected.

The money will be credited to the same account from which a resident’s council tax is paid, and will not be deducted from an outgoing council tax payment.

All payments must be made by September 30. These payments are not loans, and will never need to be repaid.

Kirklees Council will also receive funding to operate a discretionary fund for households in need who would otherwise not be eligible. This includes houses in council tax bands E to H, and other households excluded from the main scheme.

Councillor Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate, said: “Our priority is to make sure all eligible households receive this money as quickly as possible.

"We understand what this money means to those who are struggling, and the difference in quality of life it could mean for households in need.

“We will do what we can to identify those eligible for this rebate quickly, and where necessary invite them to apply. No household in need should miss out.

“I’d urge everyone, if they haven’t already, to sign up for council tax direct debit.

"It’s incredibly quick and easy, and will go a long way to simplifying and speeding up these payments.