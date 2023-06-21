News you can trust since 1858
The Batley Blueprint: Here are the projects included as part of the £15million plan to improve the town centre

Major improvements are being planned in Batley town centre to create a more modern destination, and a safe and inviting environment for everyone who lives in, works in and visits the area.
By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The proposals as part of the Batley Blueprint include creating a public space on Commercial Street, featuring more pedestrianisation, greenery and seating areas.

Commercial Street will move away from being dominated by traffic and will become a more attractive space for shopping and socialising.

On Market Place, the plans will reduce the area’s use as a thoroughfare for people, businesses, events and markets.

The plans include creating a public space on Commercial Street, featuring more pedestrianisation, greenery and seating areasThe plans include creating a public space on Commercial Street, featuring more pedestrianisation, greenery and seating areas
A water feature, new planting and seating will also be introduced. Improvements will be made to the square, as well as introducing public art to make the area more enjoyable for everyone.

Access will be improved to local stores, including the Tesco Extra supermarket, and creating better, safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge and stairs which currently connect the supermarket will be replaced with a new ramp and open staircase.

A new, high quality housing development will be created on Field Lane, with south-facing gardens.

Pedestrian and cycle routes will be created around Batley town centre, from Commercial Street up to Memorial Park, plus installing more lighting to make the town centre safer.

A new one-way system will be introduced on Cambridge Street to make manoeuvres less dangerous. Footpaths will be widened for pedestrians, and parking will be made more efficient.

This project to improve Batley town centre is a £15million investment, with funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority's “Streets for People” initiative.

