The Batley Blueprint: Here are the projects included as part of the £15million plan to improve the town centre

The proposals as part of the Batley Blueprint include creating a public space on Commercial Street, featuring more pedestrianisation, greenery and seating areas.

Commercial Street will move away from being dominated by traffic and will become a more attractive space for shopping and socialising.

On Market Place, the plans will reduce the area’s use as a thoroughfare for people, businesses, events and markets.

A water feature, new planting and seating will also be introduced. Improvements will be made to the square, as well as introducing public art to make the area more enjoyable for everyone.

Access will be improved to local stores, including the Tesco Extra supermarket, and creating better, safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge and stairs which currently connect the supermarket will be replaced with a new ramp and open staircase.

A new, high quality housing development will be created on Field Lane, with south-facing gardens.

Pedestrian and cycle routes will be created around Batley town centre, from Commercial Street up to Memorial Park, plus installing more lighting to make the town centre safer.

A new one-way system will be introduced on Cambridge Street to make manoeuvres less dangerous. Footpaths will be widened for pedestrians, and parking will be made more efficient.