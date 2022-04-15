Summer night-time noise service between 9pm and 3am resumes in Kirklees

With the lighter and warmer evenings firmly here, it is likely even more people will be planning on spending time outside into the evenings with friends and family, whether in their own gardens or at their local pub or bar.

It is important when inviting friends and family round to your house, whether or not you are inside or out, that we all respect each other and keep noise to a minimum, and more so into the evening.

Noise created naturally through gatherings may not seem particularly loud when part of that group but noise from other people’s activities can be at a level where it can cause some real distress to neighbours.

To help combat excessive levels of noise, the council will be operating its night-time noise service on Friday and Saturday nights between the hours of 9pm and 3am.

Anyone subjected to nuisance noise can call the team on 01484 414828 who will be able to advise on what level noise is deemed acceptable and which types of noise it has the power to deal with.

Dependent on the type and level of noise, council officers will then attend the location to investigate and where possible attempt to resolve the issue on the night. If this is not possible, officers will follow up in the working week.

The night-time noise service also responds to calls about commercial premises so residents living near a venue, such as a pub or bar, can also call this number between the hours outlined.

Previously the team have been very successful in quickly identifying problems in communities and resolving noise complaints.

Colin Parr, strategic director for climate and environment, said: “What may be a joyful occasion for some can be a very distressful situation for others, if noise exceeds acceptable levels and then carries on late into the night.

"Problems with noise can stem from a number of places, whether it’s a neighbour next door or from a local pub a few streets away.

“The summer night-time noise service will provide advice and support and where possible help deal directly with any problems on an informal basis; however, they have a range of legal powers to resolve complaints if this isn’t possible.

"If you do experience noise between 9pm and 3am on Friday or Saturday nights, make sure you use the service provided by calling 01484 414828.”