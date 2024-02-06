Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public meeting took place on Sunday, January 28 at Thornhill Lees Community Centre.

​The group has been calling for the reopening of Dewsbury Sports Centre since its closure in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Lead campaigner, Surraya Patel, said since the closure of the “beloved local institution” – previously operated by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) – there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour and a negative impact on people’s mental and physical health. She added that some attendees expressed concerns over increased costs of weekly mileage through having to travel further to reach alternative sports facilities.

Attendees at the Stop the Closures public meeting on January 28 at the Thornhill Lees Community Centre.

​The centre closed following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the building. The council discussed a possible alternative in December, such as closing the swimming pool but re-opening the dry side.

​Surraya said some attendees said they were unaware of the public consultation which took place about the closure of the centre, and that there was a feeling of lack of communication between residents and local authorities.

​She said: “The community voiced discontent about the lack of transparency concerning repair costs and the RAAC report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"They emphasised the need to engage with the council to secure short-term measures for the reopening of the dry side, as well as long-term plans for repairing or rebuilding the wet side.”

Dewsbury Sports Centre. A cabinet report from December 12 states that RAAC was discovered in the roof area of the wet side.

​She added: “The community of Dewsbury is eager to engage constructively with local authorities and looks forward to collaborating on solutions to address these pressing concerns.

​"The preservation of our beloved local leisure centre continues. This vital hub of recreation and camaraderie has woven itself into the fabric of our community, providing a space for fitness, socialising and shared memories.”

​Surraya said that young people have lost access to important activities since the closure: “They had a team gym with qualified staff and programmes, access to group sport, things that built their confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Moving forward, Surraya said the group would push for the reopening of the dry side, and would support lobbying for funding from the government.

​She said: “Dewsbury gets a really bad name for being segregated. The sports centre was the most integrated place in town. People from every walk of life would mix – I’d love for the council to see that.”

​According to the cabinet report, in early September 2023, an inspection revealed the presence of RAAC within the entire roof area of the wet side building.

​In response to the concerns raised, Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for corporate, said: “The council remains committed to developing a plan for physical activity across Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"As part of developing this plan, officers are assessing the cost and feasibility of creating access to the dry-side facilities at Dewsbury Sports Centre.