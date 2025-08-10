Service charges are making Kirklees homes 'unaffordable’, says Dewsbury councillor

As Kirklees residents struggle to get onto the property ladder, a Dewsbury councillor wants to see service charges capped.

Leader of the Community Alliance, Coun Cathy Scott, has raised serious concerns about a growing number of planning applications across Kirklees seeking to convert existing buildings into private flats, often under the banner of “affordable housing”.

She says that, in reality, these homes are often unaffordable for local residents due to high annual service charges.

The councillor raised the matter at last week’s meeting of Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee and has since said: “We’re seeing developers repeatedly claim these conversions are helping to tackle the housing crisis but when you look closer, the flats come with service charges of £2,500 to £3,500 a year. That’s simply not affordable for most buyers in our communities.”

She continued: “We’ve seen it first-hand – lovely buildings turned into flats that sit half-empty.

“If people can’t afford to live in them, they’re not affordable. We need to be honest about that.”

Coun Scott, who represents the Dewsbury East ward, said the impact is being felt in the town, and claims that a number of converted flats are empty or resold at a loss because of the “unsustainable” ongoing charges.

She added: “Despite being branded as affordable, these units are inaccessible to many working people, young residents and families looking for a secure home.”

Coun Scott is calling for:

A cap on annual service charges in both new and converted ownership developments.

A full service charge impact assessment in planning applications.

Clearer guidelines to ensure developments deliver affordability and community value.

Exploration of alternative co-operative or community-led models for listed buildings.

She added: “Heritage should belong to the community, not just to the highest bidder.

“If we want to rebuild trust and create sustainable neighbourhoods, then housing has to be for people, not just for profit.

“Until national government addresses this issue directly, local authorities will continue to see flats being renovated and marketed for mortgage at levels unaffordable to ordinary people.”