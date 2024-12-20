Scrapping of controversial Kirklees bin plan branded a ‘victory for common sense’

Labour’s move to scrap controversial bin replacement plans in Kirklees has been branded a “victory for common sense”.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the plans set out in the council’s draft budget, every single grey bin across the borough would be replaced by an alternative, three quarters of the size.

Though the move was forecast to save half a million pounds per year from the second year of implementation, it came with a £4.4m price tag and prompted major backlash from the public and elected members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, December 16, Kirklees Council’s Labour Group took to Facebook, explaining they would be asking for the proposal to be removed from the final version of the council budget in January.

Under the original proposals, every grey bin across the borough would be replaced by an alternative, three quarters of the size

They expressed concern that the plan “would not achieve the savings suggested, or the recycling rate improvements we would all like to see, without other significant service changes”.

The Community Alliance Group, which set up a petition against the plans, described the move as a “victory for common sense”.

They said: “The Community Alliance would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who signed our petition against this daft idea. Your voices made it impossible for the cabinet to ignore the strength of public opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a powerful reminder that public pressure works, and when communities stand together, they can influence the decisions that affect their lives.

“The petition will be kept open until the proposal has been officially removed from future budget proposals.”

Dewsbury West Independents, Coun Tanisha Bramwell and Coun Ammar Anwar, welcomed the council’s reversal.

In a statement, they said: “In response to significant public backlash regarding the proposed reduction of bins across Kirklees, the Labour council cabinet has acknowledged that this plan would neither yield the anticipated savings nor be effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has become clear that both councillors and residents stand in opposition to these measures, with Labour MPs also voicing their dissent.

“Consequently, the council intends to advocate for the removal of this proposal from the final budget, which will be presented to Kirklees Council in January.

“This budget will subsequently be subject to a vote for approval by all parties involved, highlighting the need for a thorough reassessment of the proposal prior to its inclusion in the official budget.”