One member of the community spoke of how she was sexually attacked when she was younger and felt safe using the women-only provision at the leisure centre.

She said: “Batley Baths was the only KAL building across North and South Kirklees that catered and provided the women’s only classes in such a way. It was my gym, swim and fitness centre.

“I came there and found it had so many benefits. It made me feel so much safer.

Batley Baths

"Covered by female staff, a closed environment and happy, happy people. It was unique in every way.

“No other facility gives that level of service anywhere. Closing it is not justified. There are a lot of abused women who need to feel safe. What will happen to them now?”

Another local woman who first attended the baths for physiotherapy spoke of the devastating impact the closure has had on her life.

She said: “I cannot even express the anguish, the upset, the despair and hidden tears the closure has created.

Tanisha Bramwell, spokesperson for the campaign group Save Batley Baths

"It’s the sad truth because you took away my routine, my life and any hope I had left. Other sites are too far and just don’t cater for women and the community like Batley Baths did.”

Two other local women have also spoken out. One explained how she would go to Batley Baths as it was affordable and helped to save money on her utility bills.

She said: “Due to the cost of living it was very expensive for me to heat, and pay my utility bills. I resorted to going to the Batley Baths as a cheaper alternative, paying £21 as I’m over 55.

“I could go and spend time in there, use classes, shower often and save money for the bills I cannot afford. It was a decision between eating or paying for heat and water.

"I have no idea what I will do now. I don’t drive and can’t afford to travel.”

Another member of the community who is 58 and has used the centre for 20 years said: “When my daughter read the paper to me, my heart nearly stopped. I’m so depressed.”

Tanisha Bramwell, spokesperson for the campaign group Save Batley Baths, described the decision to close the site as “extremely disheartening and concerning” and not having the town’s best interests at heart.

She said: “We are absolutely disgusted by the recent developments regarding the closure of Batley Baths.

“Communities like Batley, high in deprivation, have lost far too much already. We understand hard decisions have to be made but the community is demanding respect.”

On the news that KAL is planning to permanently close the baths, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “I know how difficult the financial situation is, but the Batley Baths are a vital community asset and I very much hope they can be saved from permanent closure.

“The Government could throw pools and leisure centres a lifeline by giving them the same help with energy bills that other businesses receive.