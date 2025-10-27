Row over North Kirklees burial space rumbles on as location yet to be found in Dewsbury and Batley

Opposition councillors have voiced serious concern as new burial space is yet to be found for Dewsbury and Batley.

Back in February, in response to a motion from the Community Alliance Group, Kirklees Council’s Labour administration confirmed it would be upholding the decision to find suitable multi-faith burial land to serve the two towns and ensure that £500,000 in already-allocated council funding is only spent in these locations.

Burial space is dwindling, not only in Kirklees but nationally, with the Law Commission previously proposing that graves be reused across the country to address the shortage.

Kirklees Council made it clear that it has no intention to reuse graves and is prioritising the identification of new burial land.

Dewsbury Cemetery

When February’s motion was upheld, the Community Alliance branded the outcome a “crucial victory for communities”, but now the group has expressed concern at the way the matter is being handled.

It was expected that a report, setting out potential new burial land sites for the two towns, would be brought to cabinet this month, Community Alliance Group Leader, Coun Cathy Scott, told the meeting on Wednesday (October 22). But this did not happen.

Coun Scott criticised this “failure” and said the move had breached the council’s procedure rules.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “There has been a delay in coming back with a final suggestion re burial land because we have not yet determined what green space is available or not available to be used for burial land in the Dewsbury area.

Batley Cemetery

“The short, medium and long-term plan has been presented to the burial forum and been accepted, and there was a meeting, which unfortunately I couldn’t attend, just this last week. But certainly the plans are still there to find burial land in North Kirklees.”

Coun Pattison said a report would be brought back to full council or cabinet as soon as the information is available.

Following the meeting, Coun Scott, said: “When the council tells residents and community groups that a report will come forward, it must honour that commitment. Promising openness and then failing to deliver information undermines public trust.

“Transparency means being honest when deadlines are missed and clear about what happens next. Communities in Dewsbury have been waiting far too long for new burial land. The public deserves a clear update - not silence.”

The group is calling for immediate publication of the report, a timetable for delivery of new burial space provision and open consultation with local faith and community groups.