Ms Leadbeater chaired a meeting with residents and council staff to discuss options for the reinstatement of the 320-year-old Grade II-listed monument, which was dismantled and placed in storage in 2022 after being struck by a lorry.

Budget cuts mean the authority currently has no money to devote to repairing and reinstating the cross, which has stood on Wyke Lane for more than three centuries.

Instead, officers are investigating whether they can make bids for funding from external bodies to assist in the restoration and replacement.

Protesters wanting the Oakenshaw Cross to be repaired and returned.

The council says relocating the cross may prevent it from being damaged in future.

However, locals passionate about the cross and its prominent position in the village say reducing the speed limit on Wyke Lane and restricting access to HGVs would help safeguard the stone-built monument.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It’s clear to me that the ancient, beautiful village of Oakenshaw faces 21st century issues such as rising levels of traffic as well as the unique challenge of the Cross.

“I’m keen to work with residents and the council to try and reinstate the monument where it has always been, but with added protection.

The Oakenshaw Cross monument is more than 300 years old

“The bigger, more pressing problem is to reduce the heavy traffic that thunders through Oakenshaw and affects people on both sides of Bradford Road.