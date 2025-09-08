Red House Museum: Plans submitted to convert Grade II* listed Georgian mansion with Bronte links into housing

The former Red House Museum in Gomersal will be turned into housing if Kirklees Council gives plans the go-ahead.

Sitting off Oxford Road, the Grade II*-listed Georgian mansion was auctioned off by the council last December. This came as part of the local authority’s bid to raise some cash and relieve financial pressures.

The property was first purchased by Spenborough Council in 1969.

The Red House was built by wealthy local farming and textiles family – the Taylors – back in 1660, with Mary Taylor – a friend of Charlotte Bronte – residing there centuries later. It also receives a mention in Charlotte Bronte’s novel Shirley.

Now, BP Land Ltd has submitted plans to Kirklees Council to bring three residential properties to the site. Two will be located in the main mansion, if the application is approved, with the barn to be converted into a third home.

The coach house which also sits on the site would become a garage or ancillary accommodation for the barn house.

Application documents say that there would be “minimal changes” to the outside of the existing buildings.

In the main house, original windows would be refurbished, with a bay window to be replaced to the south. An existing window to the west would be removed, partially infilled and new windows then installed.

The site would still be accessible from Oxford Road, with car parking provided for eight cars.

The three units would provide “generous” family accommodation, according to the application, with the two properties within the mansion set for three bedrooms and the house in the barn earmarked for four bedrooms.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant added: “The application is driven by the desire to utilise, develop and refurbish a historically significant yet dilapidated site within a predominantly residential area for housing and to retain and convert the derelict listed buildings to help to retain the assets for future generations and diversify the local housing stock with properties of real character.”

Due to the nature of the building, the applicant has applied for planning permission and Listed Building Consent. Both applications are expected to be determined by October 21, 2025.