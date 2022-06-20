£89,000 funding for new toilets at Dewsbury Market and Mirfield Library

£89,250 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will be used to build new facilities at Dewsbury Market, Mirfield Library and Slaithwaite Civic Hall (in partnership with Slaithwaite Civic Hall and Experience Community).

A Changing Places toilet is an all-in-one facility that caters for the needs of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities or with physical disabilities.

Typically 12 metres square in size, it features a toilet that allows space for wheelchair users and their carers; a washbasin that is height adjustable; handrails; privacy curtains; a hoist for wheelchair users and a multi-purpose changing bench.

Dewsbury Market

All these features allow users to maintain their dignity and independence when out and about.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “Changing Places toilets are a lifeline for people who often have to choose between going out and staying at home because of their needs.

"These new facilities will help to create inclusive communities by making our town centre places and spaces accessible for all.

“We are also reviewing existing changing places facilities with a view to upgrading them wherever possible so people can engage in leisure activities.”

Plans to build the new Changing Places toilets are part of the council’s wider review of existing facilities which will be upgraded wherever possible.

This work also aims to tackle inequalities, create more inclusive spaces and communities while enabling adults with disabilities to be more independent in their everyday life.