£5.4m of 'urgent' repairs approved for 34 Kirklees schools, including 12 in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield

Millions of pounds have been approved to carry out 34 “urgent” safety works at Kirklees schools.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet has agreed a £5.4m investment across schools in the district, with the majority of this cash to be spent on urgent repairs. The money will be used to ensure that school buildings remain safe, warm, dry and secure.

The schools in-line for the funds have been selected based on urgency, ranking the highest in terms of need in the council’s scoring system.

Each of the schools on the list scored between 28 and 30 – with 30 being the highest – meaning that “a failure of the element concerned would have a major impact on the individual school from a health and safety and/or building closure and/or building damage perspective”.

Schools in Dewsbury and Spen are set to benefit from more than £5.4million investment from Kirklees Council to improve their buildings, including Westborough High School on Stockhill Street

A total of 12 schools in North Kirklees have been allocated funding for repair work:

Battyeford Primary School – £148,000 for a boiler plant replacement.

Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, Mirfield – £120,000 for window replacement.

Headlands Junior and Infant School, Liversedge – £175,550 for roof work.

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School could be set for some roof works with the funding from Kirklees Council

Hightown Junior and Infant School – £120,000 for a modular replacement/refurbishment after fire damage.

Hopton Primary School, Mirfield – £70,000 for fire safety work.

Lydgate Junior and Infant School, Batley – £85,000 for lighting replacement in the key stage two extension.

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School – £190,000 for felt roof replacement and slate roof to caretaker’s house.

Pentland Infant School, Dewsbury – £79,000 for replacement of old fan convectors.

Warwick Road Primary School, Batley – £75,000 for partial heating distribution replacement.

Westborough High School, Dewsbury – £287,000 for fire safety work, internal drainage and downpipe replacement.

Whitchapel Junior and Infant School, Cleckheaton – £150,000 to re-roof flat roof.

Westmoor Primary School, Dewsbury – £440,000 for boiler replacement, roofing work and rewiring.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said previously: “We’re very proud of the Kirklees family of schools and their essential place at the heart of local communities.

“Schools provide more than education and care for our children. They support health and well-being, they support the wider family and they work with their community more than ever.

“Through our strong relationships with schools, we will ensure the improvements are delivered to an excellent standard for current and future pupils.

“Our aim is to replace inefficient materials with modern systems and enhance the physical environment for all concerned.

“By investing in our children, we are investing in their futures.”

The rest of the money will be used to create more school places for children.

Coun Jane Rylah, cabinet member for education, said: “It is a major priority to support our more vulnerable learners and transform services for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“There is a growing demand for specialist school places across the country. Here in Kirklees, we’re doing everything possible to secure more places within the district and meet our local need.

“Additionally Resourced Provisions (ARPs) have opened at other local schools, tackling inequality and creating the right conditions for children to fulfil their potential.

“ARPs are nurturing spaces specifically tailored to their pupils. We have already seen the difference they make to children, young people and families.”

The scheme aims to “undo years of dangerous neglect”, with projects to be delivered during the 2025-26 financial year.