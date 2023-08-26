£3million approved to modernise facilities in Heckmondwike for adults with learning disabilities

Cabinet has approved an investment of up to £3million in adult social care services to modernise facilities in Heckmondwike by changing existing facilities in the Mill Dale and Crescent Dale buildings.

The work aims to improve the availability of existing local places for day opportunities and enable staff to support more adults with complex and multiple learning and physical disabilities through high quality day services.

A further investment was also discussed to develop new and modern day opportunities facilities in the north of Kirklees. These will replace existing outdated settings in Ravensthorpe and ensure that the council is able to meet current and future demand, particularly for those children with SEND who will transition to adult social care.

The Mill Dale building in Heckmondwike

The overall investment will bring facilities in north Kirklees in line with the more modern and fit for purpose facilities in the south of the district.

All proposed building changes will incorporate the University of Stirling’s Dementia Service Development Centre standards, along with significant design and technology features that support neurodiversity and people with complex physical disabilities.

Coun Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Now is the time to further invest in our residents with learning disabilities, adults and children who will access support in the future, so they can be supported to live well and independently.

“I am excited about our investment plans that will mean cleaner, greener, fit for purpose and much needed modern facilities for adults with learning disabilities in Kirklees.

"We will continue working closely with individuals and their families through this programme of change.

“Our plans to develop new facilities mean we can vacate outdated properties that currently incur high maintenance costs, and in this national climate of financial pressures that can only be a good decision.”

Building work in Heckmondwike will take six months and be completed by summer 2024.