£3.7million extra cost of living support for thousands of Kirklees residents

At its meeting next week, senior councillors will decide how a £3.7million support package from Government will be distributed to residents most at risk of financial hardship.

There are three parts to the cabinet proposals:

£1.23million to help pensioners by providing them with a payment of approximately £100 per household. This will help more than 11,000 local households that are already in receipt of council tax reduction.

All payments as part of the support package will be made before the end of September

£1.3million to households with children who are eligible for free school meals. This means £70 for each child in households that qualify. The measure will benefit around 18,000 Kirklees youngsters. This is in addition to £540,000 distributed to families during the Easter holidays.

£650,000 to support local voluntary organisations in Kirklees who have particular focus on helping residents who face financial hardship and direct financial support to people and families on a case by case basis.

Pensioners and households with eligible children will be informed about their support directly through the relevant council departments. Residents can also apply for extra support where needed through the council’s Local Welfare provision service.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Kirklees residents are facing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, and it is our top priority to ensure they get the support they need.

"This funding will help residents feed their families, pay their bills and boost their financial situation.

“All of our residents are feeling the impact of the increased cost of living and I want to ensure that everyone has access to advice and guidance for navigating this challenging period.

"I encourage residents to visit our cost of living support webpage to check you are maximising your income, claiming everything you are entitled to, and receiving up-to-date information on what support is available.”