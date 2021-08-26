£15m plan for Dewsbury Market includes food court, events space and 172 stalls

Dewsbury Market

A £15million investment will retain and repair the original historic features, while introducing brand new stalls and facilities across the market, improving the space as a destination for both locals and visitors.

A new food court will be created within the Edwardian market hall, as well as a large covered space in the adjacent building which will be capable of supporting events and entertainment.

This aims to broaden the market’s appeal by creating a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and adding at least ten different food and beverage operators – but also by creating a new area that can remain open on an evening when the rest of the market is closed, supporting the town’s evening economy.

The market is set for a major revamp as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint regeneration project

This area will have seating for more than 200 people and standing room for more than 700 at any one time.

As well as improving the structure and broadening the offering, a total of 172 new stalls will be added to replace existing ones, including bespoke stalls set up for more specialist food and drink retailers.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: "The marketplace has always been a key feature at the heart of Dewsbury town centre, and despite declining numbers in recent years, market days are still the town’s busiest.

An artist's impression of the plans for Dewsbury Market

"Revitalising the market is part of the much wider and exciting Dewsbury Blueprint project, which focuses on improving the town centre, bringing in more footfall and boosting the local economy.

"Construction work is planned to start in spring 2022, aiming for completion in summer 2023.

"During this time a large temporary street market will continue trading in its place, across a variety of locations including Market Place, part of Foundry Street, the footpaths along Longcauseway, and in front of Dewsbury Town Hall.

"This will allow shoppers to continue buying local produce and supporting local traders. It will also maintain footfall and interest in the market until the rejuvenated buildings re-open, bigger and better than ever, in 2023."

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for town centres, said: “We have big plans for Dewsbury between now and 2030, to create and rejuvenate amazing spaces which are loved by locals and attract new visitors too.

“Historically, a marketplace is so often the heart of a town. So as we work to breathe new life into Dewsbury town centre, Dewsbury Market – which remains one of the town’s most distinct and well-loved features – is a key part of the puzzle.

“We want to put Dewsbury on the map as one of Yorkshire’s destination spots for local produce, crafts and cuisine.