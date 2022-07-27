£1.3m plan for new centre to support kids and young people with additional needs

Following agreement by cabinet, a new centre will be created to support some of the district’s most vulnerable children and their families.

The Young People’s Activity Team (YPAT) runs a "short breaks" service providing weekend clubs, school holiday play schemes and after-school clubs – all offering vital leisure opportunities for five to 18-year-olds with a range of needs including profound and complex.

Proposals are now approved to relocate the service to its own dedicated building and create much-needed specialist care and support facilities which help children and young people with disabilities to thrive.

YPAT currently shares a site in Ravensthorpe but will move to new premises - a council owned former nursery building just 300 metres away – and set a new standard for high-quality short breaks in Kirklees.

With major investment of around £1.36million, improved facilities will meet the growing level of need and provide scope for the short breaks offer to be further enhanced in future.

A wide range of partners were involved in developing the plans, including parents, children and young people. Their involvement will also continue through the next stages of the process.

It is hoped that the new centre could be ready to open by summer 2023.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “This is a really important step forward in the way we support families affected by special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Kirklees.

“Seeking the views of families themselves has been central to these proposals. We value their opinions and the same approach is an essential part of our wider transformation of SEND services, which is a major priority.”

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, said: “The new centre will provide a brilliant range of equipment and resources – both indoors and outdoors - to enrich the lives of children and young people who use them.

“Our goal is to help people fulfil their potential and achieve the best possible outcomes, regardless of the challenges they may face in life.