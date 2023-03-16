News you can trust since 1858
Proposal for massive Amazon warehouse near Cleckheaton is refused by councillors after a marathon planning meeting

The controversial proposal to build a giant Amazon warehouse in Scholes, near Cleckheaton, has been refused at a marathon planning meeting.

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:22 GMT

Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee met to discuss the application yesterday (Wednesday). This would have seen a massive warehouse, described during the meeting as “a blot on the landscape”, built on agricultural land west of the M62 for 24/7 operation.

Amazon claimed the development would have created up to 1,700 jobs in the first year.

Four councillors on the committee – Coun Tyler Hawkins (Labour, Dalton), Coun Andrew Pinnock (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton), Coun Bill Armer (Con, Kirkheaton) and Coun Mark Thompson (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw) - voted for the refusal of the application.

An aerial view of the site of the proposed Amazon warehouse near Cleckheaton
The refusal follows a huge campaign against the proposals from Save Our Spen. Since the application came to light in 2021, the group raised a number of issues from increased traffic to the impact of light and noise coming from the warehouse.

The application received more than 2,000 representations – the majority of which opposed the plans. Objections ranged from those surrounding increased traffic, light and noise pollution and the size of the building.

Several speakers attended the meeting including Cleckheaton councillor John Lawson. He said: “We must have the right application on such a site and this isn’t it.”

Scholes resident Alison Abbott gave an emotional speech at the meeting and shared fears for the impact pollution created by the site would have on the area.

She said: “My home will no longer be my sanctuary due to 24/7 noise and I won’t be able to open windows knowing that all that pollution is there.”

