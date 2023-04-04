Strata Homes has applied for planning permission to bring 180 homes to land off Westgate, Cleckheaton.

Since the initial application was made in 2021, the applicant has submitted a viability assessment to demonstrate that it cannot make the accepted amount of profit should it comply with the council’s policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ordinarily, when developments propose more than ten homes, the council requires that 20 per cent are affordable. In the case of this application, this would equate to 36 homes.

Strata Homes has applied for planning permission to build 180 homes on land off Westgate, Cleckheaton

However, as the applicant has provided supporting documents demonstrating that 20 per cent is unviable, just 12 (6.6 per cent) affordable homes will be provided if the application is approved.

An independent assessment was also carried out to confirm the applicant’s findings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has recognised that developers reducing or eliminating affordable home provision on the grounds of viability seems to be an emerging trend.

The issue was discussed at a meeting last month, and Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “Whilst it’s painful to say we’ll drop some percentage off, at least that way we get some houses because we are desperately short of houses in Kirklees.”

A £357,733 contribution to education that would have gone to Heaton Avenue and Whitcliffe Mount schools has also been scrapped. This is despite one objection raised by locals relating to the strain that would be placed on local schools and doctors as a result of the development.

Other objections include fears that local roads and drainage infrastructure cannot accommodate additional housing and concerns over the impact caused by the construction phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not all of the seven representations object to the plans, with one welcoming the removal of "overgrown” trees along the Quarry Road side which leave residents with debris, leaves and branches.

The developer will still have to meet several conditions on top of the reduced number of affordable homes. These include £33,000 towards metro enhancements, £10,000 towards sustainable travel and £199,916 towards off-site measures to achieve biodiversity net gain.