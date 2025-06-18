Plans to revamp Dewsbury Market and create new park are approved as town's 'blueprint' projects move forward

Plans to revamp Dewsbury Market have been approved by Kirklees Council, and include creating a new park.

The development will involve transforming the market hall and semi-covered market into retail and food and drink facilities.

The site, which has been used as a market since 1904, will see the original market hall and semi-covered market structures retained, although they will be upgraded with new walls and roofs. Other buildings will be demolished.

There will be 14 stalls in the market hall, 37 in the semi-covered market and 60 in the outdoor market.

The market currently has 75 part-time employees, but under the new plans there could be 111.

The town park will be the largest green space within the town centre, and the first dedicated outdoor area for children to play and socialise.

The approved plans include open green spaces, seating and a substantial, partially enclosed play area for children of all ages. The plans also allow for potential water features and an opportunity to include more art, with involvement from the local community.

The town park will transition into the market’s outdoor space – where food and drink can be enjoyed outside, and demountable stalls will allow for both an outdoor market area and a flexible space to support events.

This will then transition into the indoor market, which will also be kitted out for a variety of different kinds of markets and events, while retaining the building’s historic structure and character.

The council aims to continue and improve the traditional market offering, while at the same time creating more areas for eating, drinking, socialising and events.

The area surrounding the connected park and market will also benefit from the designs.

Foundry Street will become greener and more pedestrian-friendly, providing a better connection to the neighbouring Dewsbury Arcade, which is set to re-open next year, around the same time work on the market and park is due to begin.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “Once we unveiled our updated plans for Dewsbury Market, the adjoining park was very much the missing piece.

“These are both aspects of the town we know local people greatly care about, and they have a huge part to play in Dewsbury’s future.

“This approved planning application marries these two key elements within our Dewsbury Blueprint, and shows how different this part of town is going to look within the next few years – not even taking into account the amount of work we’re doing elsewhere in the town centre.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Dewsbury. These plans confirm our commitment to delivering investment to regenerate Dewsbury over the next few years and I can’t wait for us to get started.”

Keith Ramsay, chair of the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board, said: “This is a huge milestone for both Dewsbury Market and the new town park, which we can now say with surety will be combined to completely reshape this part of our beautiful town.

“My tenure leading the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board has seen us face tremendous challenges in order to push forward with improvements to the town centre, and it's taken a lot of time and hard work from so many people – so I'm tremendously excited to reach this milestone and to know that we can now move forward.

“These are plans that will truly see Dewsbury town centre brought back to life, supporting the soon-to-reopen arcade and other town centre businesses, and cementing all we're doing to future-proof Dewsbury's heritage as a traditional market town – whilst creating a town centre that can thrive for future generations.”

Now that the plans have been approved, the council will engage with market traders about the plans over the next two months. Once details are finalised, the council will then share next steps.

The approval was subject to a number of conditions, which can be read in the decision note at: https://tinyurl.com/yas5ak7z