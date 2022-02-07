Plans to create new community centre in Dewsbury Moor rejected

The Quality Food Store, on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury Moor, which will not be replaced with a new community centre following a decision by councillors. Image: Google

Members of Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee agreed with officers that approving the plan on Ravenshouse Road meant the loss of a local facility, that it would have an “oppressive impact” on nearby homes, and that the “the cumulative bulk and mass” of the two-storey centre and a neighbouring mosque would “detract from the character of the area”.

During a passionate and sometimes bad-tempered debate the operators of the Quality Food Store said local people were supportive of retaining the shop, which was popular and well-used, and argued that a community centre was not needed.

Other shops suggested as local alternatives were considered to be not close enough to serve the existing community or be easily accessible.

A supporter of the Mohaddis-e-Azam Mission, the charity aiming to build the community centre and which owns the building housing the shop, said it was an “eyesore” and that the proposed new centre would “enhance” the surrounding area.

An advocate of the community centre as an educational resource said it would provide a base for youngsters in a deprived area to receive support and that the benefits of the centre “are many times greater than having a local shop”.

Also decided at the same meeting:

Extensions and external alterations at 4 Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield - approved.

Petrol filling station at 151 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor - approved.

Partial demolition of existing building and erection of two-storey extension to comprise ground floor storage and distribution and first-floor residential dwelling and other associated works at Six Lanes Ends public house, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike - approved.