Plans submitted to transform former Heckmondwike Tavern pub into six new flats despite objections
Sitting at High Street, the Heckmondwike Tavern – previously the Sir Robert Peel Inn – has been vacant for more than 12 months, and is the subject of a recent planning application to Kirklees Council from Clifton Properties.
Under the plans, the former pub would be transformed into six one-bed flats, with six car parking spaces.
Documents supporting the plans explain that the premises is “no longer commercially viable” as a pub, with several tenants being unsuccessful in making it a profitable business. It adds that, despite being in the town centre, there are several other pubs in better locations.
However, locals are not convinced, with four objections submitted to the council by members of the public.
One person commented: “In principle the flats are not my concern, the application to have five parking spaces is the problem.
“The premises are in close proximity to our flats and all these cars would have an impact on our quality of life. We require access to our properties as I am disabled and need to be able to drop my shopping off.
“The beer garden is the proposed parking area and this is very close to our dwellings. We do not want cars revving coming at all hours. This area is very congested because of taxis and other parking.”
Similar concerns for parking were shared by another resident who said: “The area is in close proximity to my dwelling and would present a lot of pollution and noise next to my windows. The area is different levels, would you flatten it?
“Myself and other residents do not want cars coming and going blocking our access and obstructing access up the path to the other flats and car park.
“The area is congested now with taxis and other cars parked. We already have problems with other cars blocking our access.”
A decision on the plans is due by May 21.
