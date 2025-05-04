Plans submitted to transform former Heckmondwike Tavern pub into six new flats despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Heckmondwike pub could soon be turned into new flats, though locals have expressed major concern.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sitting at High Street, the Heckmondwike Tavern – previously the Sir Robert Peel Inn – has been vacant for more than 12 months, and is the subject of a recent planning application to Kirklees Council from Clifton Properties.

Under the plans, the former pub would be transformed into six one-bed flats, with six car parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents supporting the plans explain that the premises is “no longer commercially viable” as a pub, with several tenants being unsuccessful in making it a profitable business. It adds that, despite being in the town centre, there are several other pubs in better locations.

The Heckmondwike Tavern, formerly the Sir Robert Peel Inn. Photo: Google Maps

However, locals are not convinced, with four objections submitted to the council by members of the public.

One person commented: “In principle the flats are not my concern, the application to have five parking spaces is the problem.

“The premises are in close proximity to our flats and all these cars would have an impact on our quality of life. We require access to our properties as I am disabled and need to be able to drop my shopping off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beer garden is the proposed parking area and this is very close to our dwellings. We do not want cars revving coming at all hours. This area is very congested because of taxis and other parking.”

Similar concerns for parking were shared by another resident who said: “The area is in close proximity to my dwelling and would present a lot of pollution and noise next to my windows. The area is different levels, would you flatten it?

“Myself and other residents do not want cars coming and going blocking our access and obstructing access up the path to the other flats and car park.

“The area is congested now with taxis and other cars parked. We already have problems with other cars blocking our access.”

A decision on the plans is due by May 21.