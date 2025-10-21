Plans submitted to transform a Gomersal church into four flats and offices, with pulpit and pews set to remain

By Abigail Marlow
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Plans to convert an “unused” church into flats and offices have been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The Grove United Reform Church on Oxford Road, Gomersal, has been out of use for “quite some time”, according to a recently uploaded planning application. This followed a decline in congregation numbers.

Most Popular

The plans, from Hamond Projects, seek permission to convert the historic Grade-II listed building into four flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three of the properties would be located on the first floor of the building. The one on the ground floor would be in the former vestry and situated alongside offices and a meeting room.

Grove United Reform Church, Gomersal. Photo: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Grove United Reform Church, Gomersal. Photo: Google Maps

The site would also come with 10 car parking spaces.

This isn’t the first time plans have been submitted in relation to The Grove. Back in 2023, heritage concerns prompted an application to convert the property into 10 flats to be withdrawn.

At the time, Historic England raised concern for the impact the plans would have on the building and its contents, with the pews and pulpit to be removed.

But this is not the case for the latest plan, with a diagram showing that both the pulpit and pews will remain a feature of the church if permission is granted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement on behalf of the applicant concludes: “It is hoped that the council will look favourably on the proposal.

“The building is currently redundant and without a use – it is, in our opinion, imperative that the building has a use to avoid it becoming dilapidated and becoming a blot within the local conservation area.”

The target date for Kirklees Council to make a decision on the application has been set for December 9.

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilEngland
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice