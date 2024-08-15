Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A listed former church in Birstall has been earmarked for new homes.

Plans have been submitted to Kirklees Council to bring 21 apartments to Wesley House – formerly the Church of St John – that sits off Huddersfield Road and Chapel Lane in the centre of Birstall.

The Grade II listed building has already been converted into offices but the applicant – Medipharm Bradford Ltd – says that while the property has been marketed for several years, there has been “little or no interest”.

An earlier application from a different applicant saw planning permission granted for several flats but these never came to fruition.

The former Church of St John in Birstall has been earmarked for 21 apartments. Photo: Medipharm Bradford Ltd

According to the current plans, there would be no changes to the outside of the building, aside from additional roof lights and a protrusion through the roof to make way for a new lift.

The site will keep its car park with 23 spaces and space for storing bins.

In a supporting statement, the applicant says the plans will “ensure the long-term future of the listed building”.

They continue: “The site is within an existing sustainable location and has car parking for 23 cars.

“Our proposals are basically to renew the previously approved application and therefore should be supported.

“In summary, we feel that the only viable option to preserve the future of this building is to allow a change of use which will ensure the building’s long-term survival, and this in turn will preserve the setting of neighbouring Listed Heritage Assets, and on this basis should be supported.”

A target date for a decision to be made on the plans has been set at October 24, 2024.