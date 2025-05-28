Plans for new semi-detached homes on Westborough Working Men’s Club car park in Dewsbury

By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 28th May 2025, 11:00 BST

New homes have been proposed for the car park of a working men’s club in a bid to ensure its survival.

The plans relate to the Westborough Working Men’s Club on Brunswick Street, Dewsbury, and would see a pair of semi-detached properties built on part of the land currently used as the club’s car park.

A supporting document explains: “To enable the club to survive, it is hoped that revenue gained through this development will help the club continue to provide a valuable community facility.”

Due to the site’s residential surroundings, the applicant believes it to be a suitable location for the two proposed homes.

Westborough Working Men's Club, Brunswick Street, Westborough, Dewsbury. Photo: GoogleWestborough Working Men's Club, Brunswick Street, Westborough, Dewsbury. Photo: Google
Westborough Working Men's Club, Brunswick Street, Westborough, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

However, the application is seeking outline planning permission, meaning that further plans would need to be approved before development goes ahead.

A document adds: “As can be seen from the enclosed plans, the units fit in well and do not over dominate their surroundings.

“The plots have ample garden/amenity space with new drives and parking spaces serving all dwellings.

“The amenity spaces created will be well-maintained and landscaped and made safe with boundary fencing. Although this proposal will not provide permanent employment opportunities, it will provide temporary employment during the construction process.”

If approved, the properties will have four or more bedrooms each, taking inspiration from the existing homes in the area.

A new dropped crossing would be created to allow for access to the site, with enough parking space for four cars per home. Electric vehicle charging points would also be provided for each unit.

The homes would be set across two storeys, with additional living accommodation in the roof space. With the plans being for “outline” permission, changes could be made to the designs later in the process.

The target date for a decision to be made by Kirklees Council has been set for July 15, 2025.

Elsewhere, changes have also been proposed for one of the borough’s former working men’s clubs on Southfield Road in Almondbury.

The club, which closed its doors in late 2022, could become a “community-focused event hall”, with space for small business, educational facilities and recreational activities.

This application is still awaiting a council decision.

