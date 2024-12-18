Plans for community-run Cleckheaton Town Hall move forward despite strong opposition
At last week’s meeting of Kirklees Council’s cabinet, members considered five options for the future of Cleckheaton Town Hall.
The preferred option – option five – which got the go-ahead with some amendments, will ultimately see a community group take on the operation of the town hall and assume responsibility for its management and repair works, if an interested party comes forward.
The hall has been mothballed since the end of last year, with investigations carried out into the overall condition of the building. It has since been revealed that around £7m is required for a total refurbishment, which the council says it cannot afford.
The local authority also says it does not have the £200,000 annual running costs required for the hall.
Many concerns about the plans were brought to the meeting by elected members and members of the public.
One which kept cropping up was around the “unrealistic” timescales proposed for the transfer, with the council report stating that the process would take six months in total, with an expression of interest to be made within a month.
However, it was reiterated throughout the meeting that the council would be “flexible” should a group come forward with a viable proposal, with it agreed that wording along these lines would be added to the report.
All three Cleckheaton ward Lib Dem councillors were united against the chosen option, with Coun Kath Pinnock describing the report as “very, very disappointing”.
She told the meeting that when spending plans for the council’s Towns and Villages Funds were drawn up a few years ago, which allocated £1.5m to Cleckheaton, consultants had highlighted free parking and the town hall as the town’s “enormous benefits”.
She continued: “If we had known at that stage of determining how to spend that £1.5m that the town hall was under threat, we would’ve said unanimously, the three of us, that the £1.5m should be spent on opening up the town hall, doing the health and safety work necessary so that the community have time to think about and plan about its future.”
This point was picked up by cabinet member for children’s services, Coun Viv Kendrick, who wanted to see this possibility explored.
Cabinet later agreed to include a line in the report that said consideration would be given to using this already-approved funding.
Coun Pinnock also highlighted an absence of consultation with the community, describing this as a “total failure of governance”. The councillor also spoke of the £250m being invested into Huddersfield while other parts of the borough are “denuded” of their facilities.
She added: “There is beginning to be a complete cut aside between the communities in this borough, between those who have and those who are not going to have anything.”
A letter was read out on behalf of Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, who said: “I would ask the cabinet to consider exploring a hybrid model of options two (re-opening the town hall with limited health and safety repair works, with other works in future years) and five and I’m happy to facilitate a meeting in the new year where we can discuss what this could look like and how we can move forwards.”
