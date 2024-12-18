Plans for community-run Cleckheaton Town Hall move forward despite strong opposition

Plans that would see a community group take on the running of Cleckheaton Town Hall have moved forward, despite major concerns being raised by elected members and the public.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At last week’s meeting of Kirklees Council’s cabinet, members considered five options for the future of Cleckheaton Town Hall.

The preferred option – option five – which got the go-ahead with some amendments, will ultimately see a community group take on the operation of the town hall and assume responsibility for its management and repair works, if an interested party comes forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hall has been mothballed since the end of last year, with investigations carried out into the overall condition of the building. It has since been revealed that around £7m is required for a total refurbishment, which the council says it cannot afford.

Cleckheaton Town Hall. Photo: Google

The local authority also says it does not have the £200,000 annual running costs required for the hall.

Many concerns about the plans were brought to the meeting by elected members and members of the public.

One which kept cropping up was around the “unrealistic” timescales proposed for the transfer, with the council report stating that the process would take six months in total, with an expression of interest to be made within a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was reiterated throughout the meeting that the council would be “flexible” should a group come forward with a viable proposal, with it agreed that wording along these lines would be added to the report.

All three Cleckheaton ward Lib Dem councillors were united against the chosen option, with Coun Kath Pinnock describing the report as “very, very disappointing”.

She told the meeting that when spending plans for the council’s Towns and Villages Funds were drawn up a few years ago, which allocated £1.5m to Cleckheaton, consultants had highlighted free parking and the town hall as the town’s “enormous benefits”.

She continued: “If we had known at that stage of determining how to spend that £1.5m that the town hall was under threat, we would’ve said unanimously, the three of us, that the £1.5m should be spent on opening up the town hall, doing the health and safety work necessary so that the community have time to think about and plan about its future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This point was picked up by cabinet member for children’s services, Coun Viv Kendrick, who wanted to see this possibility explored.

Cabinet later agreed to include a line in the report that said consideration would be given to using this already-approved funding.

Coun Pinnock also highlighted an absence of consultation with the community, describing this as a “total failure of governance”. The councillor also spoke of the £250m being invested into Huddersfield while other parts of the borough are “denuded” of their facilities.

She added: “There is beginning to be a complete cut aside between the communities in this borough, between those who have and those who are not going to have anything.”

A letter was read out on behalf of Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, who said: “I would ask the cabinet to consider exploring a hybrid model of options two (re-opening the town hall with limited health and safety repair works, with other works in future years) and five and I’m happy to facilitate a meeting in the new year where we can discuss what this could look like and how we can move forwards.”

Francesca Whittlestone, secretary of the Cleckheaton and Spenborough Town Hall Group, and Erica Amende, secretary of the Spen Valley Civic Society, each shared their views and described the council’s preferred option as “unrealistic”.

Ms Amende spoke of the “bitter irony” that the plan was being discussed in the same week Gomersal’s Red House Museum had been sold.

Addressing a question from Coun Paul Moore (Community Alliance, Dewsbury East), as to whether the report was a vehicle to close the town hall “by the back door”, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, Coun Graham Turner, said: “The whole point of option five is that we don’t want it to close, otherwise we wouldn’t put option five in – we could’ve gone and announced it surplus to requirements and closed it.

“We want to find a way forward if at all possible and that’s by working with the community.

“I get it’s challenging and I know it’s going to be difficult but you know, if you don’t try, nothing happens does it?

“We’ve got to have a go at this and we’ll work with residents to try and make this an absolute success.”

Leader of the Council, Coun Carole Pattison, reiterated that the timescales for a proposal coming forward would be “non-restrictive” and didn’t rule out elements of option two being encompassed into the plans at some point.