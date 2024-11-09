Planning: former Santander bank in Heckmondwike town centre could become apartments if plans approved
An application relating to 64, Market Place, on Market Street in Heckmondwike was received by Kirklees Council on October 24 for the “prior approval for change of use of first floor from commercial, business and service to two dwellings."
The property has previously served as a Santander bank and an Al-Murad tiling store, but has been vacant since 2021, and could become two apartments if plans are approved.
The application proposes converting the first floor space into a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment. Proposed floor plans submitted alongside the application show both apartments containing one or two bedrooms, bathroom, and a kitchen and living space.
A document submitted with the application shows a space to the rear of the property which would be used as a bin yard and designated car park.
