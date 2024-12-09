Planning committee gives go-ahead for 77 new homes in Liversedge despite more than 100 objections

Plans to build 77 new homes in Liversedge have been approved despite 144 objections from local residents.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans – relating to a plot of land off Primrose Lane – received unaminous approval on Thursday, November 5 from Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee.

The site is allocated for housing in the council’s Local Plan and is bordered by the Spen Valley Greenway to the north, along with fields belonging to local football club Hartshead AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that the application has been approved, a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes that are mainly detached and semi-detached will be built by developer Jones Homes.

Primrose Lane, Liversedge. Photo: Google

Twelve of the two-bedroom units will be split across two apartment buildings. Vehicles will access the development via Darley Road.

The site contains five mineshafts, one of which requires further investigation to determine whether plots six, seven and plot ten’s garage can be built safely or will have to be axed from the development. However, this was not seen as a reason why the application could not be decided.

Comments were read out at the meeting on behalf of ward councillor, Coun David Hall (Conservative), who said he was mainly concerned with the Section 106 agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he welcomed some aspects of the plans around parking restrictions, he feared that the introduction of double yellow lines along Darley Road would see some residents lose on-street parking outside their homes.

He said: “The report mentions that there will be some houses for affordable rent. I am opposed to this as we have sufficient houses for rent in the area and I would prefer these as low-cost starter homes for sale so that local families can get onto the housing ladder.”

While no members of the public were in attendance at the meeting, one resident wrote when commenting on the plans: “I still object to this application as this is already a heavily populated built up area with a high rate of traffic.

“Adding 77 additional dwellings will increase air pollution, massively increase demand on the already struggling social infrastructure and remove a large amount of green space that is already limited in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children deserve a happy, healthy, safe area to grow up in. By allowing this development to go ahead you are removing this for the children of Darley Road and the surrounding areas.”

Jonathan Ainley from Savills – the applicant’s agent – spoke highly of the plans and added: “We recognise the development needs to be of a high-quality and right for the area.

“We concur with officers this has been achieved through collaboration with Jones Homes and the hard work and dedication of officers over a period of over 18 months following submission of the application.”

Coun Andrew Pinnock (Lib Dem, Cleckheaton) said he generally supported the plans but wanted to know whether the water mains could be redirected to avoid the woodland and reduce the loss of trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the councillor was told this had been explored but was not possible.

Coun Mohan Sokhal (Labour, Greenhead), felt the plans “met the needs of the wider community” and had good Section 106 contributions.