Planning applications: weekly list received by Kirklees Council for Batley, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Mirfield, including bid for new residential development
The submitted applications include the erection of a residential development for up to 67 dwellings in Cleckheaton.
F Bharoocha: Installation of access platform lift. 35, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JN
D A Gaskin: Change of use and erection of extensions and alterations to convert stables to keeper/grooms quarter accommodation. Old Hall Stables, Timothy Lane, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0BA
J Walker: Erection of two storey side extension. 8, White Horse Close, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0LB
S Greenwood: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (Phase I Desk Study Report) on previous permission 2024/91408 for alterations to detached building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. 145-147, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HW
Mr and Mrs Lizzio: Erection of single storey side extension. 29, Pavillion View, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NL
Newett Homes, Martin House and Alistai: Erection of residential development (up to 67 dwellings) with associated access, parking, public open space, landscaping and infrastructure. Land at Lower Blacup Farm, Lower Blacup, Cleckheaton, BD19 5JB
T Kennedy: Erection of side and rear extensions and raised deck. 63, The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0QX
S Patel: Erection of two storey side and single storey rear extensions and rear dormers with loft conversion. 53, Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AQ
F Kausar: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/90740 for erection of front, side and rear extensions. 8, Park Parade, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2QJ
M Jamil: Erection of single and two storey extensions to rear, single storey extension to front and associated works. 110, Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HA
L Veverka: Erection of balcony, conversion of garage to living space and formation of new parking area. 17, Windmill Grove, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JL
Graham High Group: Work to TPO(s) 05/11. 25, Church Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HU
For more information and to view the submitted applications, you can view Kirklees Council’s weekly list of planning applications in your area, or view details for individual applications by quoting the relevant application number.
