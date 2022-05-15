Planning applications: Two storey science block at Batley Girls' High School

Mr and Mrs J Bishop: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to 6 Sycamore Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EE.

A Mir: Erection of single storey front and two storey rear extensions. 47 Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BE.

M Chopdat: Erection of single storey side extension (within a Conservation Area). 22 Linefield Road, Batley, WF17 0ES.

The planning applications were received by Kirklees Council, week ending May 8

S Dodson: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of dormer window to rear. 17 Doctor Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8DN.

L Davies: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey side and rear extensions. 20 Heath Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QB.

Mr G Bates: Erection of single storey rear and side extension and replacement of rear window to French door. 23 Hepworth Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PR.

R Sykes: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of detached garage. 6 Woodbottom, Hagg Lane, Lower Hopton, WF14 8HF.

Mr Hussain: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed side extension. 7 Cliffe Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QP.

Mr S Binns: Erection of rear dormer extension and hip to gable roof, installation of double glazed rear dormer windows and exterior alterations. 13 Moorside Rise, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, BD19 6AA.

A Azam: Erection of single storey rear extension. 14 Thornhill Park Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0DA.

Mr T Rrakhim: Erection of front dormer extension. 39 Moor Park Gardens, Dewsbury, WF12 7AT.

Diamond Wood Community Academy: Erection of infill extension within an existing recess. Diamond Wood Community Academy, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AD.

M Mahmood: Erection of extensions and alterations. 21 Glebe Gate, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JX.

Batley Girls’ High School: Erection of two storey modular science block. Batley Girls High School Visual Arts College, Windmill Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0LD.

A Dearnley: Erection of single storey rear extension. 66 Grasmere Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7PG.

Kilroy Construction: Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 5 (phase I desk study report), 14 (wastes) on previous permission 2021/92271 for erection of two semi-detached dwellings. 33 Belle Vue Street, Healey, Batley, WF17 8DD